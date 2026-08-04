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English NewsNews'Is The Tide Turning?': Gitanjali Angmo Reacts To Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Win

'Is The Tide Turning?': Gitanjali Angmo Reacts To Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Win

Gitanjali Angmo says Prashant Kishor's Bankipur win signals political change, asking if India seeks a new grammar of politics.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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  • Supreme Court clarified states can withdraw FIRs against student protesters.

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has weighed in on Prashant Kishor's victory in Bihar's Bankipur Assembly bypoll, calling it a sign that India's political landscape may be shifting. In a post on X, she linked the win to recent developments following the Jantar Mantar protests, suggesting that "small cracks" in the political establishment could point to deeper changes. While stopping short of predicting a wider political upheaval, Angmo questioned whether India was seeking "a new grammar of politics" and if "achhe din" were finally ahead.

'Is The Tide Turning?'

Reacting to Kishor's victory, Angmo wrote: "Is the tide turning? First, a resignation in the wake of the Jantar Mantar protests. Now, Prashant Kishor breaches the BJP's long-held Bankipur bastion with a remarkable victory."

She added that while "one result does not make a revolution," seemingly isolated political developments could indicate broader shifts beneath the surface.

Angmo concluded her post by asking whether India was looking for "a new grammar of politics" and whether "achhe din" were finally on the horizon.

Her remarks come amid heightened political activity following the Jantar Mantar demonstrations led by Sonam Wangchuk, which drew support from students and civil society groups across the country.

Also Read: Centre Summons Meta's Public Policy Chief On August 5 Over PM Modi Post Row: Sources

Supreme Court On Neet Protest

The post also comes against the backdrop of ongoing legal developments involving students who participated in the NEET protests associated with Wangchuk's campaign.

The Supreme Court recently clarified that state governments are free to withdraw or close FIRs against student protesters, provided they follow the due legal process. A Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant said its interim order of 28 July had been misinterpreted and did not prevent states from dropping appropriate cases.

The court observed that allowing investigations to continue does not bar governments from withdrawing cases where legally justified. However, it also made clear that the clarification would not extend to individuals accused of serious criminal offences.

The clarification followed submissions by petitioners that the Centre had indicated cases against students would be withdrawn, but some state authorities had continued investigations, citing the Supreme Court's earlier order. The latest clarification seeks to remove that ambiguity while leaving the decision to withdraw cases with the respective state governments in accordance with the law.

Also Read: Parliament Passes Bill Tightening Rules For Birth, Death Registrations: What New Law Means

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Prashant Kishor GITANJALI ANGMO Bankipur Bypoll Result
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