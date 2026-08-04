Is Pakistan On Verge Of Govt Change? Shehbaz Sharif's Minister Makes Explosive Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allegations fueled speculation about Naqvi's rift with Prime Minister.

Pakistan's political landscape has come under renewed scrutiny after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made explosive claims about what he described as the country's biggest corruption scandal, further fuelling speculation over tensions within Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government. Naqvi alleged that judges, politicians, bureaucrats and bankers were involved in a decades-long bribery network, though he stopped short of naming those responsible. His remarks come amid reports of growing differences between him and the Prime Minister, prompting fresh debate over the stability of Pakistan's ruling establishment.

Naqvi Alleges 'Biggest Scandal'

Speaking publicly, Naqvi claimed Pakistan had witnessed the largest corruption scandal in its history, alleging that bribery continued unchecked for 21 years.

"I don't think Pakistan has ever seen a scam of this magnitude, involving judges, bureaucrats, politicians and bankers," he said.

The Interior Minister added that every individual found responsible would face legal action, saying the government was committed to ensuring accountability regardless of status.

However, Naqvi did not identify any of those allegedly involved, leaving his remarks open to widespread speculation. His claims have sparked fresh political debate, particularly as they come at a time when reports suggest strains within the country's top leadership.

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Rift With Sharif?

Naqvi, who is widely regarded as being close to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, has reportedly been at odds with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in recent weeks. Political observers believe his latest remarks may be directed at elements within the civilian administration, especially as he made no reference to the military while describing the alleged corruption network.

Some analysts have also suggested that Naqvi harbours ambitions of becoming Pakistan's Prime Minister in the future, making his recent statements politically significant amid ongoing power dynamics in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's two largest ruling coalition partners-the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-have remained silent on Naqvi's allegations. Both parties command substantial political support in Punjab and Sindh, and neither has publicly responded to the Interior Minister's corruption claims.

With no evidence or names disclosed so far, Naqvi's statements have intensified speculation over both the alleged scandal and the widening divisions within Pakistan's political leadership, even as questions remain over whether formal investigations will follow.

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