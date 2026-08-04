Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut condemned vulgar remarks amidst DMK leader's controversy.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Trisha remark sparked outrage during a rally.

Police questioned Stalin; High Court ordered release on bail.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted on the controversy surrounding DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remark involving actor Trisha. Her reaction comes as the issue continues to generate widespread political debate in Tamil Nadu, with the former Deputy Chief Minister being questioned before securing station bail following directions from the Madras High Court.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark On Trisha Krishnan Triggers Outrage; TVK MLA Says 'It Exposes Mindset'

Kangana Ranaut Condemns Obscene Public Remarks

Responding to the controversy, Kangana strongly criticised the use of vulgar language in public discourse.

She said, "Public display of filthy abuses, double meaning obscene and vulgar jokes are not acceptable to any civilised society."

Referring to the legal action against Udhayanidhi Stalin, she further added, "Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but it’s a good precedent."

How The Controversy Began

The controversy traces back to a rally in Thanjavur organised around the Cauvery water-sharing issue. During his address, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over the state's handling of the dispute.

In a video that quickly spread across social media, he is heard saying, "Not even a drop of Cauvery water has been received. But has the Chief Minister opened his mouth about it? No. He is only concerned with filing 'false cases' against the DMK."

As his speech continued, sections of the crowd began chanting "Trisha, Trisha". Udhayanidhi briefly paused, smiled, and made a remark that many social media users interpreted as a double entendre involving actor Trisha, who has often been linked with Vijay through online speculation.

ALSO READ: ‘Trisha Deserves An Apology’: Khushbu Sundar Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin; Madras HC Orders His Release

Madras High Court Directs His Release

Following the controversy, Udhayanidhi Stalin was questioned by the Tamil Nadu Police over the alleged "double meaning" remark made during the Thanjavur protest. He was seen smiling while being escorted by police personnel. Stalin described his detention as a "joke" and said he would "fight it legally". Although he denied making the alleged remark, he was detained for questioning.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed the police to release the DMK leader after questioning him. The order came after the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that Udhayanidhi would be granted station bail following the inquiry.