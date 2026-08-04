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English NewsNewsPoK Polls 'Complete Farce', Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable: India

PoK Polls 'Complete Farce', Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable: India

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 05:57 PM (IST)

India on Tuesday dismissed the local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a "complete farce", accusing Pakistan of attempting to legitimise its actions through a "hollow electoral exercise".

Speaking at a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the real situation in PoK was marked by public protests and the killing of civilians during an ongoing crackdown.

He claimed that at least 90 civilians have been killed since June, with many more injured, alleging that Pakistani forces had responded to public dissent with "bullets, blackouts, intimidation and repression". Jaiswal said the international community should see through Pakistan's claims on human rights and hold it accountable.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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