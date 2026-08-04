PoK Polls 'Complete Farce', Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable: India

India on Tuesday dismissed the local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a "complete farce", accusing Pakistan of attempting to legitimise its actions through a "hollow electoral exercise".

Speaking at a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the real situation in PoK was marked by public protests and the killing of civilians during an ongoing crackdown.

VIDEO | Delhi: On the PoK polls, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) says, "The so-called local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a complete farce. The real story is one of public protests and the indiscriminate killing of civilians by Pakistani forces. Such… pic.twitter.com/8Atebq7n19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2026

He claimed that at least 90 civilians have been killed since June, with many more injured, alleging that Pakistani forces had responded to public dissent with "bullets, blackouts, intimidation and repression". Jaiswal said the international community should see through Pakistan's claims on human rights and hold it accountable.