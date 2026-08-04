The Ministry is advising people to verify fuel-related information through official government and oil marketing company (OMC) sources. This is to counter misinformation circulating online.
'Not Everything Online Is Factual': Centre Issues Advisory On E20 Fuel Claims
In its post, the ministry cautioned against misinformation related to fuel policies and prices.
- Ministry urged verifying fuel data from official government sources.
- Advisory on X combats misinformation regarding fuel policies.
- Ministers, PIB, OMCs tagged for broader information dissemination.
Amid the ongoing debate over E20 petrol and ethanol blending, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday urged people to verify fuel-related information through official government and oil marketing company (OMC) sources before believing or sharing it online.
The advisory was issued through a post on X.
'Verify Through Official Sources'
In its post, the ministry cautioned against misinformation related to fuel policies and prices.
"Not everything circulating online is factual.
Before believing or sharing any information related to fuel policies or prices, verify it through official Government and Oil Marketing Company (OMC) sources.
Not everything circulating online is factual.— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) August 4, 2026
Before believing or sharing any information related to fuel policies or prices, verify it through official Government and Oil Marketing Company (OMC) sources.
Stay informed. Share responsibly.#FuelTheFacts #FactCheck #E20… pic.twitter.com/FZPMiHgS2z
Stay informed. Share responsibly."
The post also carried the hashtags #FuelTheFacts, #FactCheck, #E20, #EthanolBlendingProgramme and #EthanolBlending.
ALSO READ: 'Show This Courage To Trump': Kejriwal After Police Stop March To PM Modi's Residence
Officials, Oil Companies Tagged
The ministry tagged Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and PIB Hindi, along with public sector oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).
ALSO READ: EPF Wage Ceiling May Rise From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000 From April 1, 2027: Report
Before You Go
Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas advising people to do?
Why did the Ministry issue this advisory?
The advisory was issued amidst ongoing debates over E20 petrol and ethanol blending. It aims to caution people against believing or sharing misinformation related to fuel policies and prices.
Where should people verify fuel-related information?
People should verify fuel-related information exclusively through official Government and Oil Marketing Company (OMC) sources. This ensures the information they receive is factual and reliable.
How did the Ministry communicate this advisory?
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the advisory through a post on X. They also used specific hashtags like #FuelTheFacts and #FactCheck to raise awareness.