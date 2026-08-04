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English NewsNewsIndia'Not Everything Online Is Factual': Centre Issues Advisory On E20 Fuel Claims

'Not Everything Online Is Factual': Centre Issues Advisory On E20 Fuel Claims

In its post, the ministry cautioned against misinformation related to fuel policies and prices.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ministry urged verifying fuel data from official government sources.
  • Advisory on X combats misinformation regarding fuel policies.
  • Ministers, PIB, OMCs tagged for broader information dissemination.

Amid the ongoing debate over E20 petrol and ethanol blending, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday urged people to verify fuel-related information through official government and oil marketing company (OMC) sources before believing or sharing it online.

The advisory was issued through a post on X.

'Verify Through Official Sources'

In its post, the ministry cautioned against misinformation related to fuel policies and prices.

"Not everything circulating online is factual.

Before believing or sharing any information related to fuel policies or prices, verify it through official Government and Oil Marketing Company (OMC) sources.

Stay informed. Share responsibly."

The post also carried the hashtags #FuelTheFacts, #FactCheck, #E20, #EthanolBlendingProgramme and #EthanolBlending.

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Officials, Oil Companies Tagged

The ministry tagged Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and PIB Hindi, along with public sector oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas advising people to do?

The Ministry is advising people to verify fuel-related information through official government and oil marketing company (OMC) sources. This is to counter misinformation circulating online.

Why did the Ministry issue this advisory?

The advisory was issued amidst ongoing debates over E20 petrol and ethanol blending. It aims to caution people against believing or sharing misinformation related to fuel policies and prices.

Where should people verify fuel-related information?

People should verify fuel-related information exclusively through official Government and Oil Marketing Company (OMC) sources. This ensures the information they receive is factual and reliable.

How did the Ministry communicate this advisory?

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the advisory through a post on X. They also used specific hashtags like #FuelTheFacts and #FactCheck to raise awareness.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fact Check Ethanol Blended Petrol Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas E20 Fuel Centre E20 Fuel Claim Centre Issues Fact Check On E20 Fuel Claim
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