'Not Everything Online Is Factual': Centre Issues Advisory On E20 Fuel Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ministry urged verifying fuel data from official government sources.

Advisory on X combats misinformation regarding fuel policies.

Ministers, PIB, OMCs tagged for broader information dissemination.

Amid the ongoing debate over E20 petrol and ethanol blending, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday urged people to verify fuel-related information through official government and oil marketing company (OMC) sources before believing or sharing it online.

The advisory was issued through a post on X.

'Verify Through Official Sources'

In its post, the ministry cautioned against misinformation related to fuel policies and prices.

"Not everything circulating online is factual.

Before believing or sharing any information related to fuel policies or prices, verify it through official Government and Oil Marketing Company (OMC) sources.

Not everything circulating online is factual.



Before believing or sharing any information related to fuel policies or prices, verify it through official Government and Oil Marketing Company (OMC) sources.



Stay informed. Share responsibly.#FuelTheFacts #FactCheck #E20… pic.twitter.com/FZPMiHgS2z — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) August 4, 2026

Stay informed. Share responsibly."

The post also carried the hashtags #FuelTheFacts, #FactCheck, #E20, #EthanolBlendingProgramme and #EthanolBlending.

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Officials, Oil Companies Tagged

The ministry tagged Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and PIB Hindi, along with public sector oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

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