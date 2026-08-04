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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's August 5 Press Meet, Says Govt Has 'No Involvement'

India Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's August 5 Press Meet, Says Govt Has 'No Involvement'

India said it has no role in Sheikh Hasina's August 5 virtual press conference and does not endorse its views. The clarification came after Bangladesh raised concerns over the event.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India distanced itself from Hasina's planned virtual press conference.
  • Bangladesh voiced concerns, urged preventing political destabilisation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday distanced the Indian government from former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed virtual press conference scheduled for August 5, clarifying that New Delhi has no role in organising the event and does not endorse any views that may be expressed there.

The clarification came after reports that Hasina is set to address a virtual news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi, where she is expected to outline her vision for Bangladesh and discuss her plans to return to the country.

Responding to questions during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the event was being organised by a private media entity.

"The interaction you are referring to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it and does not endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also declined to comment on questions regarding Hasina's reported plans to return to Bangladesh by December.

Bangladesh Raises Concerns

India's clarification came a day after Bangladesh reportedly conveyed its concerns over the proposed media interaction.

According to reports, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser, Humaiun Kobir, raised the issue during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka, saying the proposed news conference could undermine the positive momentum in bilateral ties.

Kobir also urged India to ensure that no individual, including Hasina or members of banned organisations, uses Indian soil for political activities or statements that could destabilise Bangladesh, according to a statement issued by Bangladesh's foreign ministry.

Bangladesh Warns Media

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has warned domestic media organisations against broadcasting or publicising Hasina's proposed address.

According to a Reuters report, Bangladesh's Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said publishing or promoting Hasina's speech would violate a December 2024 order of the International Crimes Tribunal that bars media outlets and social media platforms from carrying her speeches or statements.

Hasina Living in India Since 2024

Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since leaving Bangladesh following the collapse of her government in August 2024 after weeks of violent student-led protests.

In recent interviews, Hasina has said she intends to return to Bangladesh by December and surrender before the courts.

Also Read: Heated Exchange At Defence Panel As Rahul Gandhi Raises Sainik Schools Issue: Sources

Bangladeshi authorities have said she would be arrested upon her return. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government has also sought her extradition, with India maintaining that the request is being examined in accordance with legal and judicial processes.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Indian government involved in Sheikh Hasina's proposed virtual press conference?

No, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian government has no involvement in the event. It is being organized by a private media entity.

Why did India issue a clarification regarding Sheikh Hasina's virtual press conference?

India's clarification came after reports of the event and after Bangladesh reportedly conveyed concerns. Bangladesh feared the event could undermine positive bilateral ties.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh MEA Press Conference INDIA Randhir Jaiswal Seikh Hasina August 5 Virtual Meet
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