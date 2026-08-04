India Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's August 5 Press Meet, Says Govt Has 'No Involvement'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday distanced the Indian government from former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed virtual press conference scheduled for August 5, clarifying that New Delhi has no role in organising the event and does not endorse any views that may be expressed there.

The clarification came after reports that Hasina is set to address a virtual news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi, where she is expected to outline her vision for Bangladesh and discuss her plans to return to the country.

Responding to questions during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the event was being organised by a private media entity.

"The interaction you are referring to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it and does not endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Responding to ANI's question on Sheikh Hasina's scheduled address at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi on August 5, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The interaction you are referring to is being organised by a… pic.twitter.com/RzPcoNSJKZ — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

Jaiswal also declined to comment on questions regarding Hasina's reported plans to return to Bangladesh by December.

Bangladesh Raises Concerns

India's clarification came a day after Bangladesh reportedly conveyed its concerns over the proposed media interaction.

According to reports, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser, Humaiun Kobir, raised the issue during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka, saying the proposed news conference could undermine the positive momentum in bilateral ties.

Kobir also urged India to ensure that no individual, including Hasina or members of banned organisations, uses Indian soil for political activities or statements that could destabilise Bangladesh, according to a statement issued by Bangladesh's foreign ministry.

Bangladesh Warns Media

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has warned domestic media organisations against broadcasting or publicising Hasina's proposed address.

According to a Reuters report, Bangladesh's Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said publishing or promoting Hasina's speech would violate a December 2024 order of the International Crimes Tribunal that bars media outlets and social media platforms from carrying her speeches or statements.

Hasina Living in India Since 2024

Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since leaving Bangladesh following the collapse of her government in August 2024 after weeks of violent student-led protests.

In recent interviews, Hasina has said she intends to return to Bangladesh by December and surrender before the courts.

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Bangladeshi authorities have said she would be arrested upon her return. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government has also sought her extradition, with India maintaining that the request is being examined in accordance with legal and judicial processes.