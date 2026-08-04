No, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian government has no involvement in the event. It is being organized by a private media entity.
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India Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's August 5 Press Meet, Says Govt Has 'No Involvement'
India said it has no role in Sheikh Hasina's August 5 virtual press conference and does not endorse its views. The clarification came after Bangladesh raised concerns over the event.
- India distanced itself from Hasina's planned virtual press conference.
- Bangladesh voiced concerns, urged preventing political destabilisation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is the Indian government involved in Sheikh Hasina's proposed virtual press conference?
Why did India issue a clarification regarding Sheikh Hasina's virtual press conference?
India's clarification came after reports of the event and after Bangladesh reportedly conveyed concerns. Bangladesh feared the event could undermine positive bilateral ties.
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