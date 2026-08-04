The proposal expands an additional fee to cover H-1B and L-1 visa extensions, which currently applies only to new petitions or change-of-employer filings. This change would increase costs for employers.
Explorer
Trump Eyes Higher Costs For H-1B Extensions; Indian Professionals Could Be Hit Hard
The move is expected to have a significant impact on Indian professionals, who accounted for the majority of H-1B visa extensions approved in fiscal year 2025.
- Trump administration proposes expanding H-1B, L-1 visa fees to extensions.
- Employers, especially tech, face higher costs for H-1B renewals.
- DHS intends to fund biometrics, generating $157.3 million annually.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the proposed change regarding H-1B and L-1 visa fees?
Which employers will be affected by the expanded visa fee?
The proposal targets employers with 50 or more US employees, where at least half hold H-1B or L-1 visas. They would pay the expanded fees for extension petitions.
Who could be most impacted by this proposed change?
Employers heavily reliant on Indian professionals are expected to bear the biggest impact. Indian nationals accounted for nearly 78% of all H-1B extension approvals in FY2025.
Why is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposing this fee expansion?
DHS aims to align with congressional intent for broader fee application and to help finance the US biometric entry-exit system. They expect this change to generate an additional $157.3 million annually.
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