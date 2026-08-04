Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight AI2379 faced turbulence, reportedly injuring passengers.

Kushal Tanwar accused airline of downplaying severe passenger injuries.

He cited cousin's broken hand, spinal, and eardrum injuries.

DGCA investigates; 14 injured, some needed specialized hospital care.

Roadies and Splitsvilla winner Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has criticised Air India for allegedly downplaying the injuries suffered by passengers on flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, which reportedly experienced a sudden drop of around 300 feet in altitude. He claimed that his cousin suffered a spinal injury, a broken hand and a damaged eardrum. He also said he has videos and other evidence of the incident, and urged the airline not to “downplay” the passengers’ suffering.

The reaction comes after Air India said in a statement that the flight had landed safely in Delhi following a “brief in-flight turbulence-related event”. The airline said no serious injuries had been reported, while passengers and crew members who suffered minor injuries were taken to a medical facility for precautionary examination and care.

‘Please Don’t Downplay Passengers’ Suffering’

After reports emerged that 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured in the mid-flight turbulence incident, Gullu shared a strongly worded post on Instagram questioning Air India’s statement.

“Air India, aapki statement aur reality bilkul alag hai. Aap keh rahe ho ki kisi ko serious injury nahi hui. Kya aap hospital gaye the? Kya aapne passengers se baat ki?” he wrote.

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Gullu further claimed that his cousin suffered multiple injuries. “Mere cousin ka haath toot gaya, spine ki disc mein injury aayi aur uske kaan ka parda phat gaya. Sirf woh hi nahi, aur bhi bahut saare passengers ko serious injuries hui hain. Mere paas sab videos hain, aur main woh share karunga. Please passengers ki takleef ko downplay mat kijiye,” he added.





In another Instagram Story, Gullu shared a video purportedly from a hospital, showing passengers lying on hospital beds. The video included claims that some passengers had suffered neck injuries and alleged delays in receiving treatment.

‘Everyone Was Begging Them To Land’

In another video, a passenger alleged that the pilot had other options to land the aircraft and claimed that passengers had urged the crew to land so they could receive medical attention.

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“There was an announcement urging passengers not to make a video as it is bad for both passengers and the airline. Everyone was begging them to land the plane, but he didn’t. Hyderabad, Lucknow and more options were with him. But he chose not to,” the passenger claimed.

Air India Issues Statement

Air India acknowledged the mid-air scare and said that the aircraft landed safely in Delhi with no serious injuries being reported. “Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked. There have been no serious injuries as of now,” the statement read.

It added, “A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel.”

The airline further said, “The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation.”

According to a Hindustan Times report, some of the injured passengers have been shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and the India Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj for specialised treatment.

Visuals purportedly recorded inside the aircraft showed damage to multiple overhead luggage compartments, including visible cracks. Passengers were also seen reacting to the condition of the cabin following the incident.

The incident has also been brought to the attention of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is reportedly looking into the matter.