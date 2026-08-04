Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon desires reuniting with her debut co-star Mahesh Babu.

She cherishes memories from their first film 1: Nenokkadine.

Sanon, now an experienced actor, seeks to collaborate again.

Her successful film 'Cocktail 2' grossed 143 crores.

Kriti Sanon, who is currently riding high on the success of Cocktail 2, has expressed her desire to reunite with her debut co-star Mahesh Babu, ABP Live has exclusively learnt. The National Award-winning actor looked back at her first film, 1: Nenokkadine, and recalled how she was still “a baby” who was learning the ropes of filmmaking at the time.

Kriti Sanon Wants To Reunite With Mahesh Babu

Kriti made her acting debut opposite Mahesh Babu in the 2014 Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, which was re-released in theatres after 12 years. She said she would love the opportunity to share the screen with Mahesh again. “I would also love to work with Mahesh Babu again because it was my first film, so my memory of that film is so, so special,” she told a source close to ABP Live.

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The actor added, “I was really a baby back then who didn’t know much about how films are made, and now that I have found myself a little more as an actor, I would really love to work with him again because it would be really amazing.”

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on June 19. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films.

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Made on a reported budget of Rs 110 crore, the film has earned Rs 143.48 crore at the box office. It is set to premiere on Netflix on August 14.

Unlike its 2012 predecessor, Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, Cocktail 2 tells a new story with a fresh set of characters. The film explores themes of trust, friendship, relationships and unexpected emotions.

ABP Live awarded the film four stars in its review, describing it as a refreshing cinematic experience. The review noted that the film brings together all the elements audiences look for in a theatrical outing - a compelling story, relatable situations, charismatic lead actors, breathtaking locations and memorable music. Read the full review of the film ahead of its OTT release here.