Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde confessed filing false sexual harassment case for dues.

Hina Khan criticized Shilpa; Shilpa slammed Hina for publicity.

Hina Khan sarcastically suggested releasing confessed criminals to Indian authorities.

The long-standing rivalry between Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde has flared up once again after Shilpa’s recent confession about filing a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli. Shilpa made the confession during an appearance on comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. Following this, she has been facing criticism from almost all sections of the film and television industry. In a video statement, the actor said she anticipated the criticism that followed but remains unrepentant about her actions. She further explained that her decision was taken in pursuit of her mental peace after 10 years.

Reacting to this, Hina Khan, like many others, criticised Shilpa for allegedly filing a false case to recover pending dues. In response, Shilpa asked Hina to stop using her name for publicity, further stating that she has her own illness and deaths in her family for that.

ALSO READ| ‘Shocked, Appalled’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case, Calls Producer ‘Real Victim’

Before detailing Hina Khan’s latest response to Shilpa’s remarks, it is worth revisiting what Shilpa said for Hina.

Shilpa Slams Hina

Shilpa, in another video statement, took a jibe at Hina for using her name to gain fame. “I do not know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. But do not climb onto a moving train, or you will get hurt, right? To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have the deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published,” she said in the video.

Shilpa added, “Read about saam (persuasion), daam (price), dand (punishment), bhed (division). If you have not read it, then watch Mahabharata.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

‘PM Modi, Kindly Release All Criminals’: Hina

Hina, who had written a very long note on who the real victim is after Shilpa’s confession, has doubled down on her criticism of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor following her video directed at her.

This time, she took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable President of India, and the Law Minister of India, kindly release all the criminals who have confessed to their crimes after committing them.”

ALSO READ| NGO Urges Mumbai Police To Arrest Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case Against Producer

She added, “Because they have courage. Because they are fighters. Because they stand by the truth. And also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime.”

Hina had earlier said that she was “appalled” and “shocked beyond words” after learning about the disturbing confession.

Shilpa’s Shocking Confession

Shilpa admitted to falsely accusing her producer because she felt she had no other option and felt “cornered”. “The case ended. Nobody knows this, and I’m not afraid of telling the truth. Even today, I will say this because it is a big thing. I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I got out of that situation because the matter was settled,” she said.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shinde Breaks Silence On Row Over False Harassment Case As Arrest Calls Grow; Rakhi Sawant Reacts

She also recalled a friend asking her whether she was fully aware of what she was doing at the time.

“Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement and the payments that were due to me at the time, which used to be cleared after three months, were settled.”