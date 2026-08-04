Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom They tied knot in 2015 after decade-long relationship.

Television actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have once again become the subject of speculation, with reports claiming the couple has been living separately for the past 18 months. Despite the reports, both actors have maintained that they remain married and have chosen not to discuss their personal lives further. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 after a decade-long relationship, have often faced rumours about their marriage due to their limited social media appearances together.

Couple Responds To Separation Rumours

According to a report by The Times of India, Amruta and Himanshu have been living in separate homes for over a year and a half. However, sources quoted in the report stated that there is no discussion of divorce or separation and that the two continue to share an amicable relationship.

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Responding to the speculation, the couple told The Times of India, "We are still married. Beyond that, we don't want to comment on anything about our personal lives."

This is not the first time the pair have addressed rumours surrounding their relationship. Earlier, Amruta responded to social media users who questioned Himanshu's absence from her housewarming ceremony, saying that her parents, sister and family were equally important. Himanshu had also previously clarified reports that Amruta had blocked him on social media, stating that the incident had taken place years ago and should not be viewed as a reflection of their marriage.

Neither actor has commented on the latest reports beyond their brief statement.

Amruta, Himanshu's Love Story

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra first met in 2004 during the reality show India's Best Cinestars. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship, and after dating for nearly a decade, they married in a private ceremony in Delhi in January 2015.

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Later that year, the couple participated in and won Nach Baliye 7, becoming one of television's most popular celebrity couples.

Professionally, Amruta has built a successful career across Marathi and Hindi cinema, OTT platforms and short films, with notable appearances in Raazi, Rangoon, Satyameva Jayate, Malang, Chandramukhi and Tu Ya Main. She has also featured in web series including Taskari and Space Jain: Chandrayaan.

Himanshu Malhotra has appeared in films such as Wajah Tum Ho, Hum Chaar, Shershaah and Kesari Veer, besides working in web series including Rana Naidu. He has also been a familiar face on Indian television, with shows such as Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and Swaraj.