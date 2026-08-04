The ministry clarified after reports claimed SIAM raised concerns about E20 petrol quality and vehicle impact. These media reports, citing fuel contamination, were later withdrawn.
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SIAM Flags E20 Fuel Quality Issues; Centre Says Contamination Cases Are 'Extremely Rare'
Responding to reports of fuel contamination, the ministry said oil marketing companies (OMCs) routinely monitor fuel quality and have strengthened testing protocols across the country.
- Ministry clarified E20 petrol quality after a withdrawn report.
- Government confirms regular fuel quality monitoring, strengthened testing protocols.
- Withdrawn report alleged E20 contaminants cause vehicle component failures.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issue a clarification?
How do Oil Marketing Companies ensure fuel quality?
OMCs routinely monitor fuel quality with strengthened testing protocols. This includes daily water ingress testing and checks for chloride and sulphide contamination across numerous outlets.
What specific concerns did SIAM reportedly raise about E20 petrol?
SIAM reportedly warned of high chloride contamination and excessive moisture in E20. This was linked to corrosion, abnormal wear, and increased replacement of vehicle components like fuel injectors.
Have there been confirmed cases of fuel contamination in India?
OMCs detected only two cases of chloride contamination nationwide out of over 2,000 tested samples. Sales from affected pumps were suspended immediately.
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