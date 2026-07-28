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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShilpa Shetty Responds To Her Viral 'Don't Touch Reservation' Statement, Calls It ‘Malicious Garbage’

Shilpa Shetty Responds To Her Viral 'Don't Touch Reservation' Statement, Calls It ‘Malicious Garbage’

Shilpa Shetty has dismissed a viral statement on India's reservation system falsely linked to her name, calling it "completely fabricated" and urging people not to believe fake news.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shilpa Shetty denied viral reservation statement circulating online.
  • She called the widely circulated claims 'fake'.
  • The false post suggested her support for removing caste reservation.
  • She urged public to verify information, avoid spreading misinformation.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has rejected a viral statement on India's reservation system that has been circulating on social media in her name. Calling the claim "completely fabricated" and "malicious garbage", the actor clarified that she never made the remarks and appealed to people not to believe or share the misinformation.

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Shilpa Shetty Calls Viral Reservation Statement 'Completely Fabricated'

Shilpa addressed the controversy through her official social media account after a fabricated statement began circulating widely online. The viral post falsely suggested that the actor had expressed support for removing India's caste-based reservation system.

Reacting to the misinformation, Shilpa firmly distanced herself from the claim and urged social media users to verify information before accepting it as genuine.

She wrote, "I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!"

(Image Source: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)
(Image Source: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

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What Was The Viral Post?

The controversy began after a screenshot, presented as an Instagram Story from Shilpa Shetty's account, spread across social media platforms. The image falsely claimed to contain the actor's opinion on caste-based reservation in India.

The fabricated post read, “Don’t touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can’t get skill through reservation."

The screenshot quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread discussion before Shilpa issued a clarification. By responding publicly, the actor sought to prevent the further spread of misinformation and urged people not to trust fabricated posts circulating under her name.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What statement did Shilpa Shetty recently reject?

Shilpa Shetty rejected a viral statement circulating in her name regarding India's reservation system. She called the claim 'fake'.

How did Shilpa Shetty clarify the misinformation?

Shilpa Shetty addressed the controversy through her official social media account. She firmly distanced herself from the claim and urged people not to believe or share the misinformation.

What did the viral post falsely claim about Shilpa Shetty?

The fabricated post, presented as an Instagram Story, falsely suggested Shilpa Shetty supported removing India's caste-based reservation system. It included a quote about skill not coming through reservation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Viral Post ENtertainment News Shilpa Shetty Fake Statement Shilpa Shetty Reservation Controversy
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