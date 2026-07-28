Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shetty denied viral reservation statement circulating online.

She called the widely circulated claims 'fake'.

The false post suggested her support for removing caste reservation.

She urged public to verify information, avoid spreading misinformation.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has rejected a viral statement on India's reservation system that has been circulating on social media in her name. Calling the claim "completely fabricated" and "malicious garbage", the actor clarified that she never made the remarks and appealed to people not to believe or share the misinformation.

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Shilpa Shetty Calls Viral Reservation Statement 'Completely Fabricated'

Shilpa addressed the controversy through her official social media account after a fabricated statement began circulating widely online. The viral post falsely suggested that the actor had expressed support for removing India's caste-based reservation system.

Reacting to the misinformation, Shilpa firmly distanced herself from the claim and urged social media users to verify information before accepting it as genuine.

She wrote, "I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!"

(Image Source: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

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What Was The Viral Post?

The controversy began after a screenshot, presented as an Instagram Story from Shilpa Shetty's account, spread across social media platforms. The image falsely claimed to contain the actor's opinion on caste-based reservation in India.

The fabricated post read, “Don’t touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can’t get skill through reservation."

Such a smart statement from Shilpa Shetty 🚨



- She said yesterday that let GC doctors treat only GC patients

- And let everyone else treat patients from their own caste

- We all know that general doctors have the most skill because they qualify every exam without reservation

-… pic.twitter.com/yoMZSi1nxg — ` (@worshipVK) July 26, 2026

The screenshot quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread discussion before Shilpa issued a clarification. By responding publicly, the actor sought to prevent the further spread of misinformation and urged people not to trust fabricated posts circulating under her name.