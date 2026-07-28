Huma Qureshi Marks 40th Birthday With Stunning ‘Toxic’ Poster; Seen It Yet?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Huma Qureshi's 40th birthday celebrated with new 'Toxic' poster.

The poster introduced her character

Anurag Kashyap cast Qureshi in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' after an ad.

Qureshi and Rachit Singh publicly exchanged

Huma Qureshi, who will next be seen in Yash’s Toxic, is celebrating her 40th birthday today. Making the occasion even more special, the makers unveiled a brand-new poster introducing their “Elizabeth”. The film, slated to hit theatres on August 26, also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria.

Huma Qureshi Marks 40th Birthday

Sharing the poster on social media, production house KVN Productions wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Elizabeth!”

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The newly released poster features Huma in a striking vintage-inspired look. She is seen wearing a flowing white one-shoulder gown paired with a luxurious white fur stole. Styled with classic finger waves, dazzling diamond jewellery, and understated glam makeup, she exudes elegance and poise. With her eyes closed against a softly lit nighttime backdrop, the poster creates an air of mystery and sophistication.

How Huma Qureshi Landed Her Breakthrough In Anurag’s Film

Born on July 28, 1986, in New Delhi, Huma Qureshi graduated in History from Delhi University’s Gargi College. It was during her college years that she discovered her passion for acting and began performing in theatre. At the age of 22, she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in films.

Although she was cast in a film titled Junction, the project never went on the floors. Before making her Bollywood debut, Huma appeared in several advertisements, including a Samsung commercial with Aamir Khan and a Nerolac Paints ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

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It was during one such ad shoot that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap noticed her and cast her in his 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Despite having a relatively small role, Huma’s performance received widespread acclaim and marked the beginning of a successful acting career.

She later went on to star in films such as Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, Kaala, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Dedh Ishqiya, Ek Thi Daayan, and Highway. She also made her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. On the OTT front, Huma earned praise for her performances in Leila and Maharani, with the latter emerging as one of her most celebrated roles across four seasons.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Dating?

On the personal front, Huma has often made headlines for her rumoured relationships. Over the years, she has been linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Shahid Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Arjan Bajwa, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. However, none of these relationships were ever publicly confirmed.

Since 2025, Huma has reportedly been dating acting coach Rachit Singh. Reports have claimed that the two secretly got engaged after they were spotted together at one of Himesh Reshammiya’s live concerts. More recently, reports suggested that the couple may be planning to get married, although neither Huma nor Rachit has publicly confirmed their relationship.

On her birthday, Rachit shared a sweet Instagram Story with a fun picture of the two. Along with it, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Humi. I love you,” with a heart and infinity emoji.

Huma reshared the Story and wrote, “Rachu… I love you,” with a heart emoji.