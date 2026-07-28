Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Kajal Aggarwal recounted a disturbing incident on set.

An assistant director entered her caravan uninvited, showing a name tattoo.

Kajal, deeply shaken, warned him of potential criminal action.

Kajal Aggarwal has enjoyed one of the most successful careers in South Indian cinemas, winning audiences across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films with a string of blockbuster performances. While the actress has experienced immense admiration from fans throughout her journey, she recently revisited an unsettling incident from a film shoot that left her shaken.

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Kajal Opens Up About A Disturbing On Set Experience

Speaking about an incident that occurred during a movie shoot, Kajal recalled that she had returned to her caravan to rest after completing a take. According to the actress, an assistant director unexpectedly entered the caravan without knocking or seeking permission.

The situation became even more startling when the man removed his shirt and showed Kajal a tattoo of her name on his chest. The unexpected behaviour reportedly left the actress frightened and momentarily unable to react.

'My Hands, Legs Started Trembling'

Describing how she handled the situation, Kajal explained that she chose to remain calm despite being deeply shaken.

She said, "A few days ago, after wrapping up a shoot for a film, I was resting in my caravan. At that time, a person working as an assistant director on the film suddenly entered my caravan without taking permission. He immediately took off his shirt and showed me a tattoo of my name on his chest. I was so shocked by the incident that my hands and legs started trembling."

Reacting to the assistant director's actions, Kajal added, "I was happy that he had got my name tattooed on his body. However, it was completely inappropriate for him to enter when a woman was alone without taking permission. No matter how big a fan someone is, such behaviour is unacceptable. I warned him that doing something like this could lead to criminal action and then sent him away."

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Current Project

Kajal made her Telugu film debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam, starring opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. However, it was Chandamama that significantly raised her profile and established her among Telugu audiences. She went on to deliver several commercially successful films, including Darling, Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, Yevadu, and Temper, becoming one of the industry's most sought-after stars.

The actress is now continuing her acting career and is currently working alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in a mass action entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni.