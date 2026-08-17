It is a pact signed on August 7 between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, aimed at fostering closer defence cooperation. The agreement has been likened to NATO's collective defence principle.
Trump Backs 'Islamic NATO'; Praises Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan For 'Big, Bold First Step'
US President Donald Trump has backed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, calling it a “big, bold, and important first step”.
- US President Trump backed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
- Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan signed defense pact August 7.
- Pact resembles NATO's defense principle, called
- Trump called pact significant for regional unity, self-defense.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday backed the newly signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, describing the pact as a “big, bold, and important first step”.
Signed on August 7, the agreement brings three major Islamic nations closer on defence cooperation and has drawn comparisons with Nato's collective defence principle. The emerging grouping has also been dubbed “Islamic Nato” because of its resemblance to Nato's core defence commitment.
Trump welcomed the agreement in a post on Truth Social, saying it demonstrated that “the Middle East is coming together” and would allow countries in the region to defend themselves “in a more meaningful way”.
Trump Hails Three-Nation Defence Agreement
“Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement,” Trump wrote in his post.
He said the pact showed how the Middle East was moving towards greater unity and suggested that the participating countries would now have a stronger ability to defend themselves.
“Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned. THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP — WOW,” Trump added.
Pact Signed By Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani leaders
The agreement was signed in Jeddah by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The pact has brought Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan closer in the defence sphere and has prompted comparisons with Nato's collective defence framework. Its perceived similarity to that principle has led to the informal description of the three-country grouping as “Islamic Nato”.
Trump's endorsement comes as the agreement marks a significant step in closer defence ties between the three nations.
Before You Go
JPSC-JSSC Protest: Students to Meet Government With Legal Experts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement?
Which countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement?
The agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It brings together Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.
What was Donald Trump's reaction to the agreement?
Donald Trump welcomed the agreement, calling it a “big, bold, and important first step.” He stated it demonstrates the Middle East is uniting and allows countries to defend themselves more meaningfully.
Why is the agreement being called “Islamic Nato”?
The agreement has been informally dubbed “Islamic Nato” because its defence cooperation principle is compared to NATO's collective defence framework. It unites three major Islamic nations in defence.