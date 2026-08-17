‘Students’ Demands Are Justified’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Hemant Soren To Meet Jharkhand Protestors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi urged Jharkhand CM to meet protesting students.

He supports students protesting exam irregularities, calls demands justified.

Protests continue despite talks; Gandhi seeks CM's direct intervention.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in support of students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state. He urged Soren to personally meet a delegation of the protesting students and take appropriate steps to address their pending demands.

In his letter, Gandhi said the constitutional right to peaceful protest was one of the pillars of democracy. He also appealed to the Jharkhand government to listen to the concerns of the students and work towards resolving the issues that have kept the agitation going.

The Congress has extended its support to students protesting against alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the past few months. As part of its “Students' Voice” programme, the party has been holding meetings across the country and interacting with students.

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Students’ Demands Justified: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said students in Jharkhand were peacefully protesting against irregularities in state recruitment examinations and described their demands as justified.

He also welcomed the committee formed by the Hemant Soren government to engage with the protesting students. According to Gandhi, an agreement has been reached on several of their demands.

However, he noted that the agitation had not yet ended, with some students continuing their protest through an indefinite hunger strike.

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Gandhi Targets RSS, BJP Over Education System

In his letter, Gandhi also criticised the RSS and BJP over the state of the education system. He alleged that the education system had come under their control and was being turned into an instrument for the exploitation and suppression of students.

Gandhi's intervention comes as the students' agitation over recruitment examination irregularities continues, despite discussions between their representatives and the state government.

‘Hemant Soren should meet students himself’

Gandhi urged Soren to personally meet representatives of the protesting students. He said direct intervention by the chief minister would reinforce the government's commitment to addressing the concerns that remain unresolved.

Calling young people the future of India, Gandhi said everyone had a responsibility to stand with and support them during the current crisis. He urged the chief minister to hear the students' concerns directly and take appropriate action to resolve the matter.