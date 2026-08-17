India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Students’ Demands Are Justified’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Hemant Soren To Meet Jharkhand Protestors

‘Students’ Demands Are Justified’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Hemant Soren To Meet Jharkhand Protestors

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, extending his support to students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi urged Jharkhand CM to meet protesting students.
  • He supports students protesting exam irregularities, calls demands justified.
  • Protests continue despite talks; Gandhi seeks CM's direct intervention.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in support of students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state. He urged Soren to personally meet a delegation of the protesting students and take appropriate steps to address their pending demands.

In his letter, Gandhi said the constitutional right to peaceful protest was one of the pillars of democracy. He also appealed to the Jharkhand government to listen to the concerns of the students and work towards resolving the issues that have kept the agitation going.

The Congress has extended its support to students protesting against alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the past few months. As part of its “Students' Voice” programme, the party has been holding meetings across the country and interacting with students.

ALSO READ | Prashant Kishor Takes Oath As Bankipur MLA After Historic By-Election Win

Students’ Demands Justified: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said students in Jharkhand were peacefully protesting against irregularities in state recruitment examinations and described their demands as justified.

He also welcomed the committee formed by the Hemant Soren government to engage with the protesting students. According to Gandhi, an agreement has been reached on several of their demands.

However, he noted that the agitation had not yet ended, with some students continuing their protest through an indefinite hunger strike.

ALSO READ | SP MLA Calls Dimple Yadav 'Mother Of The Entire Nation'

Gandhi Targets RSS, BJP Over Education System

In his letter, Gandhi also criticised the RSS and BJP over the state of the education system. He alleged that the education system had come under their control and was being turned into an instrument for the exploitation and suppression of students.

Gandhi's intervention comes as the students' agitation over recruitment examination irregularities continues, despite discussions between their representatives and the state government.

‘Hemant Soren should meet students himself’

Gandhi urged Soren to personally meet representatives of the protesting students. He said direct intervention by the chief minister would reinforce the government's commitment to addressing the concerns that remain unresolved.

Calling young people the future of India, Gandhi said everyone had a responsibility to stand with and support them during the current crisis. He urged the chief minister to hear the students' concerns directly and take appropriate action to resolve the matter.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi write to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren?

Rahul Gandhi wrote to support students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. He urged Soren to meet student representatives and address their pending demands.

What did Rahul Gandhi ask Hemant Soren to do regarding the students?

Gandhi urged Soren to personally meet representatives of the protesting students. He believes this direct intervention would demonstrate the government's commitment to resolving their unresolved concerns.

What is the Congress party's broader involvement with student issues?

The Congress supports students protesting education irregularities and paper leaks. This is part of their

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
Read More
Published at : 17 Aug 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Hemant Soren Jharkhand Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Students’ Demands Are Justified’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Hemant Soren To Meet Jharkhand Protestors
‘Students’ Demands Are Justified’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Hemant Soren To Meet Jharkhand Protestors
India
Big Relief For Rahul Gandhi As SC Asks Allahabad HC To Halt Disproportionate Assets Case Proceedings
Big Relief For Rahul Gandhi As SC Asks Allahabad HC To Halt Disproportionate Assets Case Proceedings
India
Prashant Kishor Takes Oath As Bankipur MLA After Historic By-Election Win
Prashant Kishor Takes Oath As Bankipur MLA After Historic By-Election Win
India
Two More Air India Pilots Fail Drug Test After Phuket-Delhi Incident; Took Off-Roster
Two More Air India Pilots Fail Drug Test After Phuket-Delhi Incident; Took Off-Roster
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Crowd Panic Leaves 13 Injured Amid Current Rumour, Crowd Management Questions Rise9
Breaking: Sawan Monday Turns Tragic as Lakhisarai Stampede, Birbhum Fire and Ujjain Chaos Raise Alarm
Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Chavanni to Rupee’ Jibe Takes Aim at Jayant Chaudhary Ahead of UP Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget