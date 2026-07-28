India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Women 'Generation Gutter' Over 'Body Counts': 'They're Ugly, Can't Be Homemakers'

Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Women 'Generation Gutter' Over 'Body Counts': 'They're Ugly, Can't Be Homemakers'

Kangana Ranaut has stirred controversy after calling Gen Z women 'Generation Gutter' in an Instagram Story, criticising 'body counts', independence and modern lifestyles.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 11:11 AM (IST)

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has sparked online controversy after posting an Instagram Story taking at at Gen Z women. In her latest remarks, she criticised what she called a growing culture of claiming independence without responsibility, with her comments rapidly drawing attention across social media.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Protest Reels 'Puke Inducing', Says She Is 'Scarred' By The Content

Kangana Ranaut Questions 'Earned Independence' Among Young Women

Kangana criticised what she described as the behaviour of young Hindu women, arguing that many aspire to emulate independent career women without taking on the responsibilities that come with such freedom. According to the actor, genuine independence is earned through accountability rather than claimed without effort.

She wrote, "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent they make rebellious choices, bold opinions."

The actor further added, "Unconventional career moves and they take accountability for their actions. They have to cos they are on their own. They don't do this at the cost of their parents or families. Here is a new generation of so called westernised indian women."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

ALSO READ: Kerala Travel YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad Reported Missing After Kolkata Trip; Police Launch Inquiry

'I Call Them Generation Gutter'

Kangana went on to intensify her criticism by introducing the phrase "generation gutter", saying that some young women claim independence while remaining financially dependent on their parents. She also argued that true freedom comes only with responsibility and accountability.

She said, "I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can't be home makers either but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parent's earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent."

Kangal further said, "Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independent without accountability you are just a distorted entitty. Gutter chap."

Kangana Reacts To Viral Protest Videos

Before sharing the remarks about Gen Z women, Kangana had also responded to videos of recent protests that were widely circulated on social media. She described the clips as among the most disturbing content she had encountered online.

Expressing her reaction, she wrote, "Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?"

Kangana Ranaut has frequently made headlines for expressing outspoken views on politics, society and contemporary culture through her social media posts

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Social Media Gen Z ENtertainment News KANGANA RANAUT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Women 'Generation Gutter' Over 'Body Counts': 'They're Ugly, Can't Be Homemakers'
Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Women 'Generation Gutter' Over 'Body Counts': 'They're Ugly, Can't Be Homemakers'
Celebrities
‘You Made Him Sad’: Woman’s Emotional Post After Samay Raina Trims Fiancée’s Latent’s Winning Moment
‘You Made Him Sad’: Woman’s Emotional Post After Samay Raina Trims Fiancée’s Latent’s Winning Moment
Celebrities
Kerala Travel YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad Reported Missing After Kolkata Trip; Police Launch Inquiry
Kerala Travel YouTuber Mohammed Dilshad Reported Missing After Kolkata Trip; Police Launch Inquiry
Celebrities
Riteish Deshmukh Takes Yogesh Rawat To Task On Lock Upp Season 2: ‘Main Tumhe Evict Karta Hun’
Riteish Deshmukh Takes Yogesh Rawat To Task On Lock Upp Season 2: ‘Main Tumhe Evict Karta Hun’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Breaking: Viral Girl Riya Ahir Reports Online Threats, Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Police
Political War Over Student Protest: Opposition Targets Government After Bihar AK-47 Firing Row
Student Tragedy: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Re-Exam Scores Mentioned in Note
Political Update: Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome From BJP MPs After Stepping Down as Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget