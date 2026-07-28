Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has sparked online controversy after posting an Instagram Story taking at at Gen Z women. In her latest remarks, she criticised what she called a growing culture of claiming independence without responsibility, with her comments rapidly drawing attention across social media.

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Kangana Ranaut Questions 'Earned Independence' Among Young Women

Kangana criticised what she described as the behaviour of young Hindu women, arguing that many aspire to emulate independent career women without taking on the responsibilities that come with such freedom. According to the actor, genuine independence is earned through accountability rather than claimed without effort.

She wrote, "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent they make rebellious choices, bold opinions."

The actor further added, "Unconventional career moves and they take accountability for their actions. They have to cos they are on their own. They don't do this at the cost of their parents or families. Here is a new generation of so called westernised indian women."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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'I Call Them Generation Gutter'

Kangana went on to intensify her criticism by introducing the phrase "generation gutter", saying that some young women claim independence while remaining financially dependent on their parents. She also argued that true freedom comes only with responsibility and accountability.

She said, "I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can't be home makers either but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parent's earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent."

Kangal further said, "Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independent without accountability you are just a distorted entitty. Gutter chap."

Kangana Reacts To Viral Protest Videos

Before sharing the remarks about Gen Z women, Kangana had also responded to videos of recent protests that were widely circulated on social media. She described the clips as among the most disturbing content she had encountered online.

Expressing her reaction, she wrote, "Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?"

Kangana Ranaut has frequently made headlines for expressing outspoken views on politics, society and contemporary culture through her social media posts