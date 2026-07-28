'I Helped My Father Plan His Death': Ram Kapoor's Emotional Confession On Lock Upp 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The experience profoundly altered Ram's perspective on life.

Ram Kapoor left contestants and viewers deeply moved after sharing one of the most personal chapters of his life on the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. Speaking candidly, the actor revealed how he stood by his father during his final moments after a long battle with cancer, a decision that, he said, continues to affect his relationship with his family.

Helped My Father Die After Cancer Relapsed

Opening up about his family, Ram revealed that his father was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 63. As surgery was not an option, he underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy, which successfully controlled the disease for several years. However, when his father was 73, the cancer returned.

Reflecting on their relationship, Ram admitted that the two were never particularly close. While his father was a successful businessman, Ram chose to forge his own path in the entertainment industry instead of joining the family business.

"I always wanted to make my own identity," he shared, adding that this decision created a lasting distance between them. "The rest of my family stood by him, while I chose to live life on my own terms."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, while Ram was in Singapore, his father reached out through Ram's wife, Gautami, asking to speak to him. It was during that emotional conversation that his father made a request that would change his life forever.

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'Will You Help Me Die?'

Holding back tears, Ram recalled his father's words: "He asked me directly, 'Will you help me die?' I was completely shocked. I didn't understand what he meant at first."

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According to the actor, his father had decided he no longer wished to continue living with the illness and did not want to face his final moments alone. Ram said his father wanted only one thing: to have his son by his side.

Ram explained that he remained with his father in the intensive care unit, holding his hand throughout his final moments. He also revealed that no active treatment was being administered at the time and that even his mother and sister were unaware of his father's wishes. His father had also requested that no one cry at his funeral and that he be cremated on the same day.

The actor admitted that the decision has had lasting consequences. "My mother and sister still don't speak to me. It's been more than five years," he said. "But I believe it was the greatest thing I could do for my father as his son."

Ram concluded by saying the experience transformed his outlook on life. Witnessing death so closely, he said, taught him the true value of living and freed him from the fear of mortality. He also revealed that, until now, even his wife Gautami had not known the full story, making the revelation on Lock Upp 2 one of the most emotional moments of the season.