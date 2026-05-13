Sharib Hashmi Opens Up On Wife’s 6th Cancer Relapse, Says 'It Has Spread Everywhere'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sharib Hashmi's wife battling aggressive oral cancer.

Cancer has returned for the sixth time, spreading extensively.

Partner Sharib Hashmi provides unwavering emotional support.

Family endures long, difficult journey with love and courage.

He was once the face of quiet strength on screen in projects like The Family Man, but now actor Sharib Hashmi is opening up about a deeply personal battle at home that has tested his family for years. In a recent interview with Hautterfly, he spoke about his wife Nasreen Hashmi’s long fight with oral cancer and how the illness keeps returning despite repeated treatment. Their journey, marked by hospital visits, surgeries, and emotional highs and lows, has stretched over several years, with love and endurance holding them together through every setback.

It Has Come Back For The 6th Time

Sharing the seriousness of her condition, Sharib said, “She has undergone the surgery 5 times now. She has relapsed 5 times. It has come back for the 6th time. This time it has spread everywhere.” He also added a hopeful note about her ongoing treatment, saying, “This shall pass too; the treatment is going on.”

Sharib Further spoke, "She has undergone the surgery five times now. She has relapsed five times. It has come back for the sixth time. This time it has spread everywhere. This shall pass too, the treatment is going on. Jis tareeke se ye deal kar rahi thi usse hum sab ko himmat fir milne lagi. Uska jo cancer hain kaafi aggressive nature ka hain isliye itni baar relapse hota hain lekin uske bawajood bhi ye kaafi himmat ke saath ussey deal karti hain. Fight karti hain [The way she was dealing with it gave all of us the courage to stay strong again. Her cancer is quite aggressive in nature, which is why it keeps relapsing so often, but despite that, she faces it with immense courage. She keeps fighting]."

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A partner’s constant support

In another emotional account, Nasreen reflected on how Sharib stayed by her side throughout the journey, recalling his constant presence during her treatment. She shared, “He never left my side.” She also remembered a small but meaningful moment when he rushed back home after realising her medical reports were due, showing how deeply he remained involved in her care. According to her, this support became the emotional anchor of their relationship.

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A long and difficult fight

Nasreen revealed that her cancer has now returned for the sixth time, making the struggle even more difficult to face. She described how repeated relapses have changed their life completely, but also highlighted that love and companionship have remained steady through the chaos of illness and treatment.

Sharib’s revelation highlights not just a medical battle, but also an emotional journey of patience, fear, and unwavering support within a family trying to stay strong together through continuous setbacks.