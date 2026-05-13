A shocking court verdict has brought fresh attention to former How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual after details emerged from a brutal criminal case involving his ex-girlfriend. According to recent reports, the actor has been found guilty of multiple serious charges connected to a violent 2024 incident that left the victim severely injured. The case, which has shocked Hollywood observers, includes disturbing allegations of domestic violence, forced entry, and a prolonged attack that took place inside the victim’s home.

Nick Pasqual Found Guilty In Brutal 2024 Attack Case

Actor Nick Pasqual, known for a brief role in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has been convicted by a jury in connection with a violent attack on his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

The verdict was delivered after a trial examining a 2024 incident that prosecutors described as a brutal home invasion and assault. According to reports, Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder along with several other serious charges including residential burglary and domestic violence-related offences.

The case dates back to May 2024, when Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn’s home in California during the early hours of the morning. Court records and media reports state that he attacked her inside the residence and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

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Victim’s Harrowing Testimony in Court

During the trial, Shehorn gave emotional testimony describing the terrifying moments of the attack. She told the court that she tried to escape by locking herself in a room, but the attacker forced his way inside.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open,” she said, adding, “I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door.” Reports further state that Shehorn suffered severe injuries and required multiple surgeries and intensive medical care following the incident.

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Case Details And Investigation

Prosecutors argued that the attack involved extreme violence, with Shehorn reportedly stabbed more than 20 times. After the incident, Pasqual allegedly attempted to flee but was later apprehended by authorities. Court documents also revealed a history of alleged domestic abuse claims made by the victim prior to the attack, including the existence of a restraining order against Pasqual at the time of the incident.

Conviction and Upcoming Sentencing

Following the jury’s decision, Pasqual now awaits sentencing. He faces the possibility of a lengthy prison term, including life imprisonment depending on the court’s final ruling. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 2026, marking the final stage in a case that has drawn widespread attention due to its severity and the actor’s previous television credits.