Nick Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary, and domestic violence-related offenses for a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend.
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How I Met Your Mother Actor Nick Pasqual Convicted In Brutal Attempted Murder Case Of Ex-Girlfriend Allie Shehorn
Actor Nick Pasqual has been convicted of attempted murder in a 2024 case involving his ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn. He was found guilty of stabbing and domestic violence-related charges.
- Actor Nick Pasqual convicted for brutal 2024 home invasion attack.
- Jury found Pasqual guilty of attempted murder and burglary.
- Victim Allie Shehorn testified about the violent stabbing incident.
- Pasqual faces potential life imprisonment; sentencing in June 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Nick Pasqual found guilty of?
When did the attack on Allie Shehorn occur?
The violent incident took place in the early hours of May 2024, when Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn's home and attacked her.
What injuries did the victim sustain?
The victim, Allie Shehorn, reportedly suffered severe injuries and was stabbed more than 20 times, requiring multiple surgeries and intensive medical care.
Was there a restraining order against Pasqual?
Yes, court documents revealed that the victim had a restraining order against Pasqual at the time of the attack, and had made prior domestic abuse claims.
When will Nick Pasqual be sentenced?
Nick Pasqual's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 2026. He faces a potential lengthy prison term, including life imprisonment.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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