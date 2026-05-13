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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHow I Met Your Mother Actor Nick Pasqual Convicted In Brutal Attempted Murder Case Of Ex-Girlfriend Allie Shehorn

How I Met Your Mother Actor Nick Pasqual Convicted In Brutal Attempted Murder Case Of Ex-Girlfriend Allie Shehorn

Actor Nick Pasqual has been convicted of attempted murder in a 2024 case involving his ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn. He was found guilty of stabbing and domestic violence-related charges.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Nick Pasqual convicted for brutal 2024 home invasion attack.
  • Jury found Pasqual guilty of attempted murder and burglary.
  • Victim Allie Shehorn testified about the violent stabbing incident.
  • Pasqual faces potential life imprisonment; sentencing in June 2026.

A shocking court verdict has brought fresh attention to former How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual after details emerged from a brutal criminal case involving his ex-girlfriend. According to recent reports, the actor has been found guilty of multiple serious charges connected to a violent 2024 incident that left the victim severely injured. The case, which has shocked Hollywood observers, includes disturbing allegations of domestic violence, forced entry, and a prolonged attack that took place inside the victim’s home.

Nick Pasqual Found Guilty In Brutal 2024 Attack Case

Actor Nick Pasqual, known for a brief role in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has been convicted by a jury in connection with a violent attack on his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

The verdict was delivered after a trial examining a 2024 incident that prosecutors described as a brutal home invasion and assault. According to reports, Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder along with several other serious charges including residential burglary and domestic violence-related offences.

The case dates back to May 2024, when Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn’s home in California during the early hours of the morning. Court records and media reports state that he attacked her inside the residence and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

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Victim’s Harrowing Testimony in Court

During the trial, Shehorn gave emotional testimony describing the terrifying moments of the attack. She told the court that she tried to escape by locking herself in a room, but the attacker forced his way inside.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open,” she said, adding, “I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door.” Reports further state that Shehorn suffered severe injuries and required multiple surgeries and intensive medical care following the incident.

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Case Details And Investigation

Prosecutors argued that the attack involved extreme violence, with Shehorn reportedly stabbed more than 20 times. After the incident, Pasqual allegedly attempted to flee but was later apprehended by authorities. Court documents also revealed a history of alleged domestic abuse claims made by the victim prior to the attack, including the existence of a restraining order against Pasqual at the time of the incident.

Conviction and Upcoming Sentencing

Following the jury’s decision, Pasqual now awaits sentencing. He faces the possibility of a lengthy prison term, including life imprisonment depending on the court’s final ruling. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 2026, marking the final stage in a case that has drawn widespread attention due to its severity and the actor’s previous television credits.

 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Nick Pasqual found guilty of?

Nick Pasqual was found guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary, and domestic violence-related offenses for a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend.

When did the attack on Allie Shehorn occur?

The violent incident took place in the early hours of May 2024, when Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn's home and attacked her.

What injuries did the victim sustain?

The victim, Allie Shehorn, reportedly suffered severe injuries and was stabbed more than 20 times, requiring multiple surgeries and intensive medical care.

Was there a restraining order against Pasqual?

Yes, court documents revealed that the victim had a restraining order against Pasqual at the time of the attack, and had made prior domestic abuse claims.

When will Nick Pasqual be sentenced?

Nick Pasqual's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 2026. He faces a potential lengthy prison term, including life imprisonment.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
How I Met Your Mother Court Verdict Nick Pasqual Allie Shehorn Hollywood Actor Conviction California Attack
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