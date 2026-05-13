Mouni Roy's Net Worth: Inside Rs 25 Cr Mumbai Home, Luxury Cars And Lavish Lifestyle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy's marriage to Sooraj Nambiar faces scrutiny amid Instagram unfollows.

Roy resides in a luxurious Mumbai home valued at approximately 25 crore.

Her assets include high-end vehicles like a Mercedes GLS 350d.

Roy earns significant income from films, TV, music videos, and endorsements.

Mouni Roy has been making headlines recently, but not just for her work. Reports suggest that the popular TV actress and her husband Sooraj Nambiar are going through a rough patch in their marriage. The two have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Sooraj has also deleted their wedding pictures from his profile. Amid all this, many people are curious about the life Mouni has built for herself over the years.

So, what does that life look like? Quite luxurious, it turns out.

READ MORE | 'Something Is Off About Her Face': Internet Reacts To Anushka Sharma’s Latest Ad

Mouni Roy's Rs 25 Crore Mumbai Home

Mouni lives in a plush home in Mumbai that, according to the Times of India, is valued at around Rs 25 crore. The house is spacious and comfortable, with a balcony that offers a stunning view outside. It is the kind of home that reflects just how far she has come in her career.

Her love for luxury does not stop at real estate. Mouni also owns a collection of high-end cars. Among them are a Mercedes GLS 350d, priced at around Rs 88.18 lakh, and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth approximately Rs 70 lakh.

READ MORE | Varanasi Shooting May Shift To Varanasi Or Prayagraj After HMWSSB Denies 150 Water Tankers For Underwater Scene

How Mouni Roy Actually Earns Her Money

Mouni's income comes from several places. Her primary work in television and Bollywood films brings in a significant chunk. She reportedly charges around Rs 1 crore per film and earns lakhs per TV episode. For music videos, her fee ranges between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Brand endorsements are another big source of income for her. She charges around Rs 50 lakh for a single commercial, which adds up considerably over time.

Putting it all together, the Times of India estimates Mouni Roy's total net worth to be somewhere between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore.