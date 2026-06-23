Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Pay Me Rs 1 More Than Akshay Kumar': Sanjeev Kapoor Reveals Why He Turned Down MasterChef India

'Pay Me Rs 1 More Than Akshay Kumar': Sanjeev Kapoor Reveals Why He Turned Down MasterChef India

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor revealed why he initially declined MasterChef India. The culinary icon said he wanted to be paid Rs 1 more than Akshay Kumar before agreeing to join the show.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 07:58 PM (IST)

Veteran chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who transformed Indian home cooking into mainstream television entertainment through Khana Khazana, has revisited an interesting and lesser-known turning point in his career his first refusal to be part of MasterChef India, a show that would eventually become one of the country’s biggest food reality formats.

In a recent interaction with Culinary Culture, Kapoor reflected on how he was approached in 2010 for the debut season of the show, which also featured Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Despite the scale of the opportunity, the discussions did not immediately lead to an agreement.

Why Sanjeev Kapoor Rejected The Offer

When MasterChef India launched its first season in 2010, the show's makers approached Sanjeev Kapoor to join the judging panel alongside actor Akshay Kumar. However, the celebrated chef said he was unwilling to come on board unless one particular demand was met.

“When they first came to me, they did not meet my condition,” he said. “My condition was that I should be paid more than Akshay Kumar, just one rupee more. This was the first season, and there was nobody else who could do it but me. It was quite obvious. But when they came to me, I said, ‘There is a condition.’ They did not agree, and I didn’t want to compromise. I was happy with my decision.”

Kapoor made it clear that he chose not to budge when the producers declined his terms, deciding instead to stay away from the programme.

ALSO READ | Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

What Convinced Him To Join MasterChef India

The renowned chef said his eventual decision to become part of MasterChef India was influenced by a wider concern for the growth of food-based entertainment in the country.

At the time, Kapoor was involved with Food Food, a television channel he had launched with the aim of creating greater visibility for chefs and culinary content. He believed the success of a large-format cooking competition could benefit the entire industry.

“At that time, we were running a TV channel called Food Food. I had started it, and I was trying to make other chefs popular as well. It’s not about what you will get personally. You have to make sure the whole environment becomes bigger. I felt that if MasterChef failed in this country, we were doomed. It would not be good for the business of food entertainment. So whatever I could do, I decided to try. That was the reason I joined the show. Even today, I feel that anyone doing anything in the food space should want such platforms to succeed.”

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'

Did He Finally Get Paid More Than Akshay Kumar?

When asked whether the producers ultimately agreed to his condition, Kapoor responded with a laugh and left little room for doubt.

“Oh, obviously they did. Obviously. That was not negotiable. If I can’t command that, then what’s the point?”

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sanjeev Kapoor initially refuse to join MasterChef India?

He demanded his remuneration be marginally higher than Akshay Kumar's, arguing food television was his domain. The production team did not agree to this condition.

When was Sanjeev Kapoor first approached for MasterChef India?

Sanjeev Kapoor was approached in 2010 for the debut season of MasterChef India. The show also featured Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at that time.

What convinced Sanjeev Kapoor to eventually join MasterChef India?

He felt the show could strengthen India's food entertainment ecosystem and increase visibility for chefs. He believed its success was important for the industry's growth.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjeev Kapoor Masterchef India Akshay Kumar Khana Khazana
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Pay Me Rs 1 More Than Akshay Kumar': Sanjeev Kapoor Reveals Why He Turned Down MasterChef India
'Pay Me Rs 1 More Than Akshay Kumar': Sanjeev Kapoor Reveals Why He Turned Down MasterChef India
Celebrities
Suriya's Karuppu Ends Overseas Run With Rs 81.15 Cr, Becomes His Highest-Grossing International Hit
Suriya's Karuppu Ends Overseas Run With Rs 81.15 Cr, Becomes His Highest-Grossing International Hit
Celebrities
'I Can Give Bumrah Competition': Kareena Kapoor's Fun Cricket Session With Taimur Wins Hearts
'I Can Give Bumrah Competition': Kareena Kapoor's Fun Cricket Session With Taimur Wins Hearts
Celebrities
Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik And R Madhavan Among Stars Honoured By President Murmu - WATCH
Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik And R Madhavan Among Stars Honoured By President Murmu - WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent
Pune Lohagad Death Case: Alleged Conspiracy Angle Emerges in Ketan Agarwal Fall Incident
Breaking: SIT Flags Irregularities in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe, Raises Monitoring Concerns
Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget