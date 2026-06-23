'I Can Give Bumrah Competition': Kareena Kapoor's Fun Cricket Session With Taimur Wins Hearts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor shared fun cricket moments with son Taimur.

She playfully compared her bowling with star Jasprit Bumrah.

Taimur's growing cricket passion honors legendary cricketing grandfather.

Kareena gears up for film Daayra and new ventures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again given fans a delightful glimpse into her life away from the cameras. The actor, who prefers to keep her family moments private, recently shared snippets from a playful cricket session with her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The candid post not only showcased the mother-son duo enjoying some quality time together but also highlighted Kareena's trademark sense of humour.

Kareena Kapoor Shares Fun Cricket Moments With Taimur

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kareena posted a series of pictures from a lively cricket playdate with Taimur. In the photos, the actor is seen dressed casually in a pink shirt and blue jeans as she bowls enthusiastically, while Taimur stands in the practice nets, fully focused with bat in hand.

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Adding her signature wit to the post, Kareena playfully suggested that her bowling skills might just rival those of Indian pace star Jasprit Bumrah. Channelling the confidence of her iconic Jab We Met character Geet, she wrote, "Don't underestimate my talent. I can give Bumrah competition too."

The light-hearted post instantly resonated with fans, offering a rare and refreshing peek into the family's downtime.

Taimur's Passion For Cricket Continues To Grow

Kareena has previously spoken about Taimur's growing interest in sports, revealing that the youngster is far more drawn to cricket and football than the world of cinema.

In an earlier interview, the actor shared that Taimur often asks her whether she knows Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli personally. He has even wondered if she could arrange a phone call with the sporting icons.

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Cricket also holds a special place in Taimur's family history. His late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, remains one of India's most respected cricketers. The former Indian captain was honoured with the prestigious C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, the highest recognition awarded by the BCCI to a former player.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, whom Kareena jokingly referenced in her post, is widely celebrated as one of the finest fast bowlers in modern cricket, renowned for his pinpoint yorkers and match-winning performances under pressure.

Kareena Gears Up For Daayra

On the work front, Kareena is preparing for the release of Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Inspired by real-life events, the upcoming thriller delves into themes of crime, justice and punishment. Backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 18 September.

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Reports also suggest that Kareena could reunite with Salman Khan for a superhero venture helmed by filmmaker duo Raj & DK and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Although no official announcement has been made, reports indicate that discussions are progressing positively, with Kareena reportedly expressing keen interest in the project.