Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared playful snippets on Instagram from a cricket session with her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The post highlighted their quality time and her sense of humor.
'I Can Give Bumrah Competition': Kareena Kapoor's Fun Cricket Session With Taimur Wins Hearts
Kareena Kapoor shared adorable moments from a cricket session with son Taimur, joking that her bowling skills could give Jasprit Bumrah some competition.
- Kareena Kapoor shared fun cricket moments with son Taimur.
- She playfully compared her bowling with star Jasprit Bumrah.
- Taimur's growing cricket passion honors legendary cricketing grandfather.
- Kareena gears up for film Daayra and new ventures.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again given fans a delightful glimpse into her life away from the cameras. The actor, who prefers to keep her family moments private, recently shared snippets from a playful cricket session with her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The candid post not only showcased the mother-son duo enjoying some quality time together but also highlighted Kareena's trademark sense of humour.
Kareena Kapoor Shares Fun Cricket Moments With Taimur
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kareena posted a series of pictures from a lively cricket playdate with Taimur. In the photos, the actor is seen dressed casually in a pink shirt and blue jeans as she bowls enthusiastically, while Taimur stands in the practice nets, fully focused with bat in hand.
ALSO READ | Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Ceremony
Adding her signature wit to the post, Kareena playfully suggested that her bowling skills might just rival those of Indian pace star Jasprit Bumrah. Channelling the confidence of her iconic Jab We Met character Geet, she wrote, "Don't underestimate my talent. I can give Bumrah competition too."
The light-hearted post instantly resonated with fans, offering a rare and refreshing peek into the family's downtime.
Taimur's Passion For Cricket Continues To Grow
Kareena has previously spoken about Taimur's growing interest in sports, revealing that the youngster is far more drawn to cricket and football than the world of cinema.
In an earlier interview, the actor shared that Taimur often asks her whether she knows Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli personally. He has even wondered if she could arrange a phone call with the sporting icons.
ALSO READ | 'Wish Him Well': Vir Das Reacts As Kunal Shah Steps Away From CRED To Head WhatsApp
Cricket also holds a special place in Taimur's family history. His late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, remains one of India's most respected cricketers. The former Indian captain was honoured with the prestigious C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, the highest recognition awarded by the BCCI to a former player.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, whom Kareena jokingly referenced in her post, is widely celebrated as one of the finest fast bowlers in modern cricket, renowned for his pinpoint yorkers and match-winning performances under pressure.
Kareena Gears Up For Daayra
On the work front, Kareena is preparing for the release of Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Inspired by real-life events, the upcoming thriller delves into themes of crime, justice and punishment. Backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 18 September.
ASLSO READ | Ram Charan Says Dhurandhar United India, But High Popcorn Prices Keep People Away From Theatres
Reports also suggest that Kareena could reunite with Salman Khan for a superhero venture helmed by filmmaker duo Raj & DK and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Although no official announcement has been made, reports indicate that discussions are progressing positively, with Kareena reportedly expressing keen interest in the project.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Kareena Kapoor Khan recently share about her family life?
What are Taimur Ali Khan's interests?
Taimur is very passionate about sports, particularly cricket and football, showing more interest in them than in cinema. He often asks about cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
What is Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film?
Kareena's next film is Dayra.
Does cricket have any special significance in Taimur's family?
Yes, Taimur's late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a highly respected former Indian cricket captain. He received the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.