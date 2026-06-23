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HomeEntertainmentEktaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

Ektaa Kapoor has revealed why Kangana Ranaut is not returning for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, citing a complete format overhaul as the reality show moves to Netflix with fresh hosts.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lock Upp rebrands, moves to Netflix with new format.
  • Ektaa Kapoor confirms Kangana Ranaut's exit for show reset.
  • Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh replace as new hosts.
  • New season, 14 celebrities, streams Netflix from June 27.

Kangana Ranaut will not return as the face of Lock Upp as the controversial reality show gears up for its second season with a completely new format. Rebranded as Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the show is moving to Netflix with fresh hosts, a revamped structure, and a bigger scale. At the launch event in Mumbai, producer Ektaa Kapoor finally addressed the biggest question surrounding the show: why Kangana is no longer associated with it. She explained that the new season is designed as a complete reset rather than a continuation of the original.

Ektaa Kapoor Explains Kangana’s Exit

At the official launch event of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ektaa Kapoor addressed speculation around Kangana’s absence. Explaining the decision, Ektaa said, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed, and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had.” She further added, “Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.” — Ektaa Kapoor

Her statement makes it clear that the makers wanted a complete overhaul rather than minor changes.

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Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Take Charge

With Kangana stepping away, hosting duties for Season 2 will now be handled by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The duo will front the reimagined version of the reality series, which aims to deliver a more expansive and unpredictable viewing experience. The change signals a clear shift in tone, presentation, and audience targeting.

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Ektaa On Netflix Partnership

Ektaa also spoke about taking the reality format to Netflix and how the move opens up new possibilities. She said, “Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own.” She continued, “It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences.” — Ektaa Kapoor. According to Ektaa, the new season will offer more drama, emotional pressure, and unexpected twists.

More about Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

This season will feature 14 celebrity contestants locked inside a high-pressure jail environment. Cut off from the outside world and stripped of everyday comforts, contestants will have to survive through shifting alliances, difficult tasks, and intense challenges. Over six weeks, they will face daily assignments, punishments, chargesheets, and eliminations designed to push them mentally and emotionally. The format promises constant unpredictability, where even a single move can change the course of the game.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and Colosceum. The show will begin streaming on Netflix from 27 June, airing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM. With a new platform, new hosts, and a completely redesigned format, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is aiming for a fresh start. Whether audiences embrace the reboot without Kangana remains the biggest question.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kangana Ranaut not hosting Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

Producer Ektaa Kapoor stated that the new season is a complete reset, with a changed format, vision, and demographic. Therefore, nothing from the original show, including the host, was retained.

Who will host the new season of Lock Upp?

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will take over the hosting duties for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. They will front the reimagined version of the reality series.

Where and when can I watch Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will be streaming on Netflix. It premieres on June 27, with new episodes airing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

What are some key changes in the new Lock Upp season?

The show has been rebranded as Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, moved to Netflix, and features new hosts. It's designed as a complete format reset for a fresh presentation and a bigger scale.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Riteish Deshmukh Netflix Ektaa Kapoor KANGANA RANAUT Lock Upp 2 Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa
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