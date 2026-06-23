Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

Kangana Ranaut will not return as the face of Lock Upp as the controversial reality show gears up for its second season with a completely new format. Rebranded as Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the show is moving to Netflix with fresh hosts, a revamped structure, and a bigger scale. At the launch event in Mumbai, producer Ektaa Kapoor finally addressed the biggest question surrounding the show: why Kangana is no longer associated with it. She explained that the new season is designed as a complete reset rather than a continuation of the original.

Ektaa Kapoor Explains Kangana’s Exit

At the official launch event of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ektaa Kapoor addressed speculation around Kangana’s absence. Explaining the decision, Ektaa said, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed, and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had.” She further added, “Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.” — Ektaa Kapoor

Her statement makes it clear that the makers wanted a complete overhaul rather than minor changes.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Cheers For Alia Bhatt With Special Alpha T-shirt, Fans Call It 'Adorable'

Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Take Charge

With Kangana stepping away, hosting duties for Season 2 will now be handled by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The duo will front the reimagined version of the reality series, which aims to deliver a more expansive and unpredictable viewing experience. The change signals a clear shift in tone, presentation, and audience targeting.

ALSO READ | Film Releases This Week: Welcome To The Jungle, Raja Shivaji And More Arrive In Theatres And On OTT

Ektaa On Netflix Partnership

Ektaa also spoke about taking the reality format to Netflix and how the move opens up new possibilities. She said, “Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own.” She continued, “It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences.” — Ektaa Kapoor. According to Ektaa, the new season will offer more drama, emotional pressure, and unexpected twists.

More about Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

This season will feature 14 celebrity contestants locked inside a high-pressure jail environment. Cut off from the outside world and stripped of everyday comforts, contestants will have to survive through shifting alliances, difficult tasks, and intense challenges. Over six weeks, they will face daily assignments, punishments, chargesheets, and eliminations designed to push them mentally and emotionally. The format promises constant unpredictability, where even a single move can change the course of the game.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and Colosceum. The show will begin streaming on Netflix from 27 June, airing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM. With a new platform, new hosts, and a completely redesigned format, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is aiming for a fresh start. Whether audiences embrace the reboot without Kangana remains the biggest question.