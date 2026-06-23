Producer Ektaa Kapoor stated that the new season is a complete reset, with a changed format, vision, and demographic. Therefore, nothing from the original show, including the host, was retained.
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Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh
Ektaa Kapoor has revealed why Kangana Ranaut is not returning for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, citing a complete format overhaul as the reality show moves to Netflix with fresh hosts.
- Lock Upp rebrands, moves to Netflix with new format.
- Ektaa Kapoor confirms Kangana Ranaut's exit for show reset.
- Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh replace as new hosts.
- New season, 14 celebrities, streams Netflix from June 27.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Kangana Ranaut not hosting Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?
Who will host the new season of Lock Upp?
Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will take over the hosting duties for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. They will front the reimagined version of the reality series.
Where and when can I watch Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will be streaming on Netflix. It premieres on June 27, with new episodes airing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.
What are some key changes in the new Lock Upp season?
The show has been rebranded as Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, moved to Netflix, and features new hosts. It's designed as a complete format reset for a fresh presentation and a bigger scale.
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