Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'

The excitement around Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha has taken a fresh turn as the actress has released its first look just hours before the teaser release. With fans already buzzing online, Shraddha has also confirmed that the teaser will officially drop today, June 23. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026, and is steadily building momentum ahead of its big-screen arrival.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi Returns To Horror Genre After 5 Years With 'Rooh', Film Set For 2027 Release

First Look Sparks Buzz Across Social Media

The first teaser of Eetha was recently showcased in cinemas alongside Cocktail 2, creating an unexpected wave of excitement. Shortly after its theatrical screening, snippets from the teaser began circulating online and quickly went viral.

Audiences were particularly drawn to Shraddha Kapoor’s intense screen presence, with early reactions praising her performance and screen transformation in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor’s Regal New Look Revealed

Building anticipation further, Shraddha Kapoor shared two official images from the film ahead of the teaser release. Dressed in traditional sarees, she appears both regal and commanding, instantly capturing attention across platforms.

She captioned her post, “Taiyaar ho... Aa rahi hai #EETHA. Teaser out in 2 hours. Stay tuned.”

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Cheers For Alia Bhatt With Special Alpha T-shirt, Fans Call It 'Adorable'

What ‘Eetha’ Is About

Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life of celebrated Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor steps into the role of this iconic performer, with the title Eetha inspired by “Vitha”, a regional nickname associated with Vithabai.

The film aims to show Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage, focusing on the traditional Tamasha art form. Set between the 1950s and 1980s, it explores Vithabai’s journey, her artistic legacy, and her contribution to Indian performing arts.

Cast And Release Details

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Eetha is set to release in cinemas on August 28, 2026, and is already being positioned as one of the most anticipated biographical dramas of the year.