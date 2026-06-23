Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suriya's Karuppu achieved significant international box office success.

It grossed Rs 81.15 crore, highest Kollywood film internationally.

Major revenue came from Malaysia, Middle East, North America.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu has struck a chord with audiences not just in India but across international markets as well. The fantasy action drama enjoyed a successful theatrical run spanning more than a month and continued to draw moviegoers for weeks after its release.

Now, with its overseas theatrical journey coming to an end, Karuppu has achieved a significant milestone. The film has emerged as Suriya's highest-grossing movie in international markets, underlining the actor's strong global appeal.

ALSO READ | Ram Charan Says Dhurandhar United India, But High Popcorn Prices Keep People Away From Theatres

How Much Did Karuppu Earn Overseas?

Karuppu got off to a flying start overseas, opening with collections of Rs 11 crore. Encouraged by strong word of mouth and positive audience response, the film maintained a steady pace at the box office and continued to perform well over the following weeks.

After completing its theatrical run, the fantasy action drama has closed its overseas business with an impressive gross collection of Rs 81.15 crore. With this feat, Karuppu has also become the highest-grossing Kollywood film internationally in 2026.

ALSO READ | Mammootty, Alka Yagnik To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Territory-Wise Overseas Collection Of Karuppu

Malaysia turned out to be the film's strongest overseas territory, contributing the biggest share to its earnings. The film collected an impressive Rs 25.2 crore (USD 2.66 million) in the country.

The Middle East emerged as another major market, where Karuppu earned more than Rs 16.29 crore (over USD 1.72 million).

In North America, which includes the United States and Canada, the film raked in Rs 13.26 crore (USD 1.4 million).

Meanwhile, the UK and European markets added more than Rs 11.84 crore (over USD 1.25 million) to the film's total overseas tally.

Suriya's Highest-Grossing Overseas Film

With a worldwide overseas gross of Rs 81.15 crore, Karuppu has officially become Suriya's highest-earning film outside India. In doing so, it comfortably surpassed 24, which had previously held the record with collections of Rs 31.8 crore.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani’s Film Earned Over Rs 250 Crore, Delivered Massive 335% Profit At Box Office

The film has outperformed 24 by an impressive 155.18 per cent, making Karuppu a clear blockbuster in overseas markets and a landmark success for the Tamil superstar.

About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 130 crore. The fantasy action drama has been produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

Released in cinemas on May 15, the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.