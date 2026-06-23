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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSuriya's Karuppu Ends Overseas Run With Rs 81.15 Cr, Becomes His Highest-Grossing International Hit

Suriya's Karuppu Ends Overseas Run With Rs 81.15 Cr, Becomes His Highest-Grossing International Hit

Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu wraps up its overseas theatrical run with Rs 81.15 crore gross, becoming Suriya's highest-grossing international film and the top Kollywood overseas release of 2026.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suriya's Karuppu achieved significant international box office success.
  • It grossed Rs 81.15 crore, highest Kollywood film internationally.
  • Major revenue came from Malaysia, Middle East, North America.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu has struck a chord with audiences not just in India but across international markets as well. The fantasy action drama enjoyed a successful theatrical run spanning more than a month and continued to draw moviegoers for weeks after its release.

Now, with its overseas theatrical journey coming to an end, Karuppu has achieved a significant milestone. The film has emerged as Suriya's highest-grossing movie in international markets, underlining the actor's strong global appeal.

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How Much Did Karuppu Earn Overseas?

Karuppu got off to a flying start overseas, opening with collections of Rs 11 crore. Encouraged by strong word of mouth and positive audience response, the film maintained a steady pace at the box office and continued to perform well over the following weeks.

After completing its theatrical run, the fantasy action drama has closed its overseas business with an impressive gross collection of Rs 81.15 crore. With this feat, Karuppu has also become the highest-grossing Kollywood film internationally in 2026.

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Territory-Wise Overseas Collection Of Karuppu

Malaysia turned out to be the film's strongest overseas territory, contributing the biggest share to its earnings. The film collected an impressive Rs 25.2 crore (USD 2.66 million) in the country.

The Middle East emerged as another major market, where Karuppu earned more than Rs 16.29 crore (over USD 1.72 million).

In North America, which includes the United States and Canada, the film raked in Rs 13.26 crore (USD 1.4 million).

Meanwhile, the UK and European markets added more than Rs 11.84 crore (over USD 1.25 million) to the film's total overseas tally.

Suriya's Highest-Grossing Overseas Film

With a worldwide overseas gross of Rs 81.15 crore, Karuppu has officially become Suriya's highest-earning film outside India. In doing so, it comfortably surpassed 24, which had previously held the record with collections of Rs 31.8 crore.

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The film has outperformed 24 by an impressive 155.18 per cent, making Karuppu a clear blockbuster in overseas markets and a landmark success for the Tamil superstar.

About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 130 crore. The fantasy action drama has been produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

Released in cinemas on May 15, the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did 'Karuppu' earn in overseas markets?

'Karuppu' closed its overseas business with an impressive gross collection of Rs 81.15 crore. This also makes it the highest-grossing Kollywood film internationally in 2026.

What significant milestone did 'Karuppu' achieve for Suriya?

'Karuppu' has become Suriya's highest-grossing film in international markets. It comfortably surpassed his previous record holder, '24,' which collected Rs 31.8 crore.

Which international territories contributed most to 'Karuppu's' earnings?

Malaysia was the strongest overseas territory, contributing Rs 25.2 crore. The Middle East, North America, and the UK/European markets were also major contributors.

Who directed and produced the film 'Karuppu'?

The film 'Karuppu' was directed by RJ Balaji. It was produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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Suriya Karuppu Karuppu Box Office Collection Suriya Karuppu Box Office
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