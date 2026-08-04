Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police shifted questioning venue amidst large, protesting DMK crowds.

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was released after being questioned by police on Tuesday, hours after he was detained in connection with a case over his alleged remarks at a public meeting. His release came amid dramatic scenes outside Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur, where large numbers of DMK workers gathered to show support. The questioning, conducted under the directions of the Madras High Court, followed confusion over the venue, with police shifting Stalin from the originally designated station citing security concerns.

Supporters Gather Outside Station

Following his detention, police initially planned to question Stalin at Thanjavur South Police Station. However, with hundreds of DMK workers assembling outside the premises, authorities shifted the questioning to Sengipatti Police Station, around 21 kilometres away.

On reaching Sengipatti, Stalin reportedly refused to step out of the police vehicle, arguing that the station was different from the one mentioned before the Madras High Court. He was later questioned before being released.

After leaving the station, Stalin greeted waiting party workers, while supporters raised slogans in his favour. Minor scuffles were also reported between police personnel and DMK cadres outside the station.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu LoP and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin greets party cadres as he leaves from Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur. He was detained by the Police earlier today, in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks during a public meeting.



(Video:… pic.twitter.com/Zgc2byObEN — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

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High Court's Direction

During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court that it had no intention of arresting Stalin and only sought to question him as part of the investigation into the case.

Accepting the submission, the court permitted the police to conduct the questioning but directed that Stalin be released immediately afterwards.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj defended the government's action, saying the alleged remarks were objectionable and that the law must take its course.

The episode triggered high political drama in Thanjavur, with heavy security deployed as supporters gathered outside the police station until Stalin's release.

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