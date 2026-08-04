Air India Mid-Air Scare: DGCA Launches Probe, Airline Explains Cause. Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight AI2379 experienced sudden altitude change en route.

DGCA launched detailed investigation, securing flight recorders.

Thirteen passengers, four crew injured; Minister visited hospitals.

Passengers described terrifying mid-air ordeal; some hit bins.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a detailed investigation after Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden change in altitude during flight before landing safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to the DGCA, the aircraft stabilised shortly after the incident and completed its journey without further complications.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, accompanied by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, visited the injured passengers at Fortis Hospital to enquire about their condition.

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Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation are also present at Fortis and Medanta hospitals, coordinating with Air India and hospital authorities to monitor treatment and ensure all necessary assistance is being provided.

Following the incident, the aircraft was moved to a hangar for inspection. The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been secured as part of the investigation.

The DGCA has initiated a comprehensive probe into the incident. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the aviation regulator are closely monitoring the investigation, with the government reiterating that passenger safety remains its highest priority and that all necessary steps are being taken.

What Air India Said?

According to Air India, Flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320neo, encountered a brief altitude drop but continued its journey normally, touching down safely in Delhi at 11:07 am IST.

The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. Air India said 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation. By 6:50 pm on August 4, five passengers had been discharged, while the remaining injured continued to receive treatment.

TheAir India Spokesperson said that their team remain at the hospitals and in close contact with those affected to provide all necessary assistance and support. In accordance with established safety and regulatory procedures, the relevant regulatory authorities have been informed.

"Air India is fully cooperating with the investigation, and the aircraft manufacturer has also been notified. Air India’s foremost priority remains the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew. We will continue to support those affected and their families and will work closely with the relevant authorities throughout the course of the investigation," Air India spokesperson said.

Passengers Recall Terrifying Mid-Air Ordeal

Passengers described moments of panic as the aircraft suddenly lost altitude.

One passenger alleged that the aircraft behaved erratically for nearly two to three minutes.

"It had been about an hour and a half since take-off. It was early morning and most of us were asleep. Suddenly, the aircraft dropped and kept moving like that for two to three minutes. Around 15 to 20 passengers were injured. There were more than 100 people on board. We will definitely take action against Air India," the passenger said.

Another passenger said the sudden altitude drop caused several people to hit their heads against the overhead baggage bins.

An Italian passenger travelling with her family told ANI that she saw her sister being "thrown into the air" from her seat.

"My mother injured her head. My phone fell. The passengers behind me were also hurt. A man had blood on his face. We thought we were going to die. It was really scary," she said.

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Still shaken by the incident, she added:"I was shaking and crying. It was horrible. I cannot hear properly right now."

#WATCH | Delhi: Viviana, daughter of the injured passenger being moved into an ambulance, says, "I am from Italy. The aircraft seemed to be moving normally but suddenly the turbulence began. I saw my sister thrown up into the air from her seat. My mother was knocked on her head.… https://t.co/ETIhAOVmIN pic.twitter.com/OlcFx2cII6 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

Air India said the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority and that it will continue to support those affected while cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.