Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Dutt's comments on India's declining peace sparked controversy.

He initially clarified remarks were scripted, light-hearted, like Munna Bhai.

Dutt reiterated in a video, comments were scripted, not personal.

His original remarks expressed a wish for earlier, peaceful times.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has issued another clarification over his recent comments about the declining sense of peace in India during his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s show.

The actor said his remarks were delivered as part of a scripted segment and should not be taken as a reflection of his personal views.

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Sanjay Dutt Says Remarks Were Part Of A 'Scripted Segment'

Addressing the controversy in a video, Sanjay Dutt said he had been contacted by several people on social media following his appearance on the show. While some expressed surprise at his comments, others strongly disagreed with what he had said.

He mentioned that the conversation was scripted and that he was performing within the context of the show. Dutt stressed that the statements should therefore not be interpreted as his individual opinions or feelings.

Sanjay Dutt said, "Namaskar friends, many people have recently contacted me on social media about some of the things I said on 'Shekhar Suman's show'. Some people said that they are surprised by my words. At the same time, many people also expressed strong disagreement with those words."

"I fully understand their feelings and would like to express one thing about this. Whatever I said in the show was part of a scripted segment. As is often the case in such TV shows, we were acting according to a script. At the same time, many things were part of the same performance and its context. They were not just my personal thoughts, or my feelings. That is why I respect the trust and love of friends and good thinkers. I would never want any misunderstanding regarding my real thoughts due to a scripted performance. I hope that this will clear the whole thing. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat," the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor added.

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Sanjay Dutt Had Earlier Clarified His Comments

The actor had also addressed the matter on Sunday through a post on X, saying he never intended to offend or disrespect anyone.

“I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution”.

He further explained that the remarks were made within a scripted, humorous exchange and referred to the broader spirit associated with the 'Munna Bhai' films and their message of goodwill.

“My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri’, which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context," the post further read.

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What Did Sanjay Dutt Say On Shekhar Suman’s Show?

The controversy followed comments made by Sanjay Dutt during his appearance on the show, where he spoke about peace in India and expressed a wish for earlier times to return.

“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon”.

Dutt has now reiterated that the remarks formed part of the show's scripted performance and were not intended to represent his personal beliefs.

(With inputs from IANS)