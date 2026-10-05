Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Dutt faced backlash over a

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke criticised Dutt's controversial statement.

Dutt clarified comments were scripted, humorous, not offensive.

He intended light-hearted satire, similar to Munna Bhai.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has landed in a fresh controversy after comments he made during an appearance on Shekhar Suman’s talk show, Shekhar Tonite, aired on Gandhi Jayanti. His remarks about not feeling “peace” in the country drew criticism online, with BJP MLC Parinay Fuke now hitting out at the actor.

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke Takes Aim At Sanjay Dutt

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke has now criticised the actor over his comments. Speaking to ANI, Fuke said, "Sanjay Dutt is not thinking straight; the effects of age are starting to show. He has launched several liquor brands, which might be taking a toll on him. Perhaps he finds peace in Pakistan or Yerawada Jail, if that is the case, he should simply go there..."

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | On actor Sanjay Dutt's reported statement, BJP MLC Parinay Fuke says, "Sanjay Dutt is not thinking straight; the effects of age are starting to show. He has launched several liquor brands, which might be taking a toll on him. Perhaps he finds peace in Pakistan or Yerawada Jail—if that is the case, he should simply go there..." — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026

Fuke’s remarks came after the episode gained traction online over Dutt’s statement.

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Sanjay Dutt Clarifies His Remarks

Following the backlash, Dutt reiterated that his comments were part of a scripted and humorous conversation. He said they were never meant to hurt, offend or disrespect any person, community or institution.

In a note shared on his X handle, the actor wrote, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous."

The Munna Bhai actor also expressed disappointment that his words had been interpreted outside what he described as their intended context.

He added, "The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context."

I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 4, 2026

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What Started The Controversy?

During the show, Dutt took on a light-hearted role as India’s Prime Minister for five minutes and addressed the nation in his popular Munna Bhai style. While discussing the state of the country with Shekhar Suman, he said that he no longer feels “peace” in the nation.

The comment quickly became a talking point on social media, with a section of people objecting to his remarks. As the criticism grew, Dutt explained that the exchange had been scripted and was intended purely as humour. He also made it clear that he had no intention of offending anyone.

(With inputs from ANI)