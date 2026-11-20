Khloe Kardashian has revealed she identifies as demisexual. She shared this personal insight during an episode of her podcast.
Khloe Kardashian Now Identifies As Demisexual, Says She Misses Being Kissed And Getting ‘A Normal Hug’
Khloe Kardashian now identifies herself as demisexual and says that she needs emotional connection before becoming intimate with someone.
- Khloe Kardashian identifies as demisexual, needing emotional connection for intimacy.
- She discussed her sexuality on podcast, reflecting on past relationships.
- Previous breakups make casual dating incredibly challenging for her.
- Kardashian misses affection and intimacy, beyond just sexual encounters.
Reality star Khloe Kardashian has come out of the closet and has a different idea of her sexuality. The reality star has now shared that she identifies as demisexual. Khloe, who has not been on a date in five years, said that she needs an emotional connection before becoming intimate with someone and still misses the affection that comes with a relationship.
She recently spoke on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast about her sexuality, dating experiences and views on infidelity. During the episode, she had a discussion with her close friend Simon Huck, and reflected on her reluctance to pursue casual relationships following her highly publicised break-ups with basketball player Tristan Thompson, 35, and former husband Lamar Odom, 47.
Simon said, “A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship. So, it’s almost impossible to have a one-night stand if you’re a demi. And I believe you are”.
Responding to the same, Khloe said, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a one-night stand”. Reacting to the description, she said, “I’m a demi? Wow”.
Demisexuality is generally understood as experiencing sexual attraction only after developing a strong emotional connection with another person. Khloe explained she finds it difficult to embrace casual dating because of her previous experiences in relationships.
She said it was “really hard” to adopt a “hookup culture” mindset when she was concerned about doing “something that might ever turn out” the same way as her past.
Simon asked her whether she “ever misses” the excitement of flirting and meeting someone new. Khloe said, “I more miss… I just want to be kissed sometimes. But not necessarily (the feeling of), I just need to have sex. Sometimes I just miss a normal hug, but from someone you want that hug from”.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Khloe Kardashian's recently revealed sexual identity?
What does it mean to be demisexual?
Demisexuality means experiencing sexual attraction only after forming a strong emotional connection with someone. This typically makes casual encounters, like one-night stands, very difficult or impossible.
Why does Khloe Kardashian find casual dating challenging?
Khloe finds it hard to embrace casual dating due to her past highly publicized breakups. She expressed concern about new relationships potentially mirroring her previous negative experiences.
How long has Khloe Kardashian been without a date?
Khloe Kardashian stated she has not been on a date in five years. She misses the affection and intimacy of a relationship, such as kissing or hugging, rather than just sex.
Who helped Khloe Kardashian understand her demisexuality?
Khloe discussed her sexuality with her close friend Simon Huck on her podcast. Simon explained the definition of demisexuality, which Khloe then recognized as fitting her own experiences.