Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Series of disruptions intensify US cybersecurity concerns despite reassurances.

US National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is stepping down from his position amid a series of technology and banking disruptions affecting major institutions across the country, Fox News has confirmed. His departure comes as the Trump administration faces growing questions over the recent outages, including disruptions at Microsoft, United Airlines, major banks and the National Security Agency (NSA), as well as a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Fox News, citing an official, reported that Cairncross does not wish to continue in the role for another two years. However, the date of his departure has not yet been determined.

According to a report by AFP, Cairncross' role will be filled in an acting capacity by current Defence Department Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, who has more appropriate credentials and has been Senate-confirmed.

Trump Dismisses Fears Of Coordinated Cyberattack

Cairncross' reported exit comes even as President Donald Trump has sought to reassure Americans amid concerns over the string of disruptions. Trump has urged people against panicking or stockpiling emergency supplies, maintaining that the incidents were isolated technical problems rather than signs of a coordinated cyberattack.

In an interview with Fox News ahead of the APEC Summit, Trump was asked about public anxiety over the outages, including reports of people accumulating food and water. The concerns had also been fuelled by his earlier declaration of a national emergency over the US power grid.

The president played down the disruptions at major institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, describing them as unrelated incidents that had received heightened attention from the media.

"Tell them to relax. Everything's good. These are individual events. So, Chase Manhattan Bank, JPMorgan, it goes out. Somebody else goes out. And I also think that, the press is sort of having a lot of fun with it," Trump said.

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JPMorgan Confirms Cyberattack On Third-Party Service Providers

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase disclosed on Thursday that third-party service providers working with the bank had been targeted in a cyberattack.

Reports said information belonging to around 16,000 of the bank's wealthy customers may have been exposed by a ransomware group. The compromised details reportedly included email addresses, phone numbers and account IDs.

According to Fox News, a ransomware group identified as non-profit claimed responsibility for leaking customer data linked to JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time), JPMorgan said it had learnt that third parties providing services to the bank had been targeted. Its preliminary investigation indicated that attackers had accessed certain marketing information stored by the vendors, which may have included customers' names and email addresses.

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Series Of Disruptions Raises Questions Over US Cybersecurity

The latest developments involving JPMorgan come amid several other technology-related incidents in recent weeks. These include a nationwide FAA ground stop last week that disrupted air travel and a global email outage affecting Microsoft services.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance also suffered a major cyberattack last month.

The incidents have added to concerns over the reliability and security of technology and financial services in the United States, even as Trump has maintained that the disruptions are separate events rather than part of a coordinated attack.