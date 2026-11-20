Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speculation arose due to husband's absence at sister's wedding.

Veteran actor Arjun Sarja has taken decisive legal action against individuals spreading malicious rumours and baseless claims regarding his elder daughter, actress Aishwarya Arjun, and her marriage to actor Umapathy Ramaiah. Following the recent wedding of his younger daughter, Anjana, intense online speculation began circulating about Aishwarya's personal life. The celebrated star has lodged a formal complaint, fiercely condemning online trolls for engaging in unacceptable character assassination and falsely labelling his daughter an alcoholic without any shred of factual basis.

Slamming Character Assassination

In his official note shared on Instagram, Arjun began by thanking well-wishers for showering love on Anjana and the family during her wedding. Clarifying that he respects Aishwarya's privacy and that she will speak on her personal matters in her own time if she chooses to, the actor drew a firm line against malicious gossip.

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“As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations. Public scrutiny does not give anyone the licence to invent narratives or engage in character assassination. To make unfounded and derogatory remarks, including labelling a woman an alcoholic without any basis whatsoever, is deeply irresponsible and unacceptable,” his statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Sarja (@arjunsarjaa)

'Silence Is Not Acceptance'

Confirming that he has escalated the matter to the authorities, Arjun emphasised that ignoring the smear campaign was no longer an option. “We have always believed that silence is often the most dignified response. But silence should never be mistaken for acceptance, nor should it allow misinformation to be repeatedly circulated and amplified. We have therefore taken the appropriate steps by lodging a formal complaint with the concerned authorities,” he wrote.

The veteran star noted that his stand extends beyond his own family to every woman whose dignity is questioned and whose personal choices are subjected to public judgement. “No woman should have to face that alone, or have to defend the way she chooses to live her life,” he stated, warning of strict legal consequences while adding that “respect and dignity should never be negotiable.”

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Behind The Marriage Rumours

Aishwarya Arjun tied the knot with Umapathy Ramaiah - son of veteran actor Thambi Ramaiah - in Chennai in June 2024, after meeting him on the reality show Survivor Tamil in 2021. Speculation about trouble in their marriage surfaced in October 2026 when netizens noticed the absence of Umapathy and Thambi at Anjana’s wedding to Isaiah Nutter. The rumours intensified earlier in November when Aishwarya did not post a birthday wish for her husband, followed by a YouTuber claiming to have spoken to Thambi about the situation.