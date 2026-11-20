Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bruno Mars' father, Peter Hernandez, passed away at 74.

Mars mourned father, crediting him for shaping his musical journey.

Musician father taught Mars bongos and greatly influenced his style.

Bruno Mars previously lost his mother, Bernadette, in 2013.

Bruno Mars is mourning the loss of his father, Peter Hernandez, who passed away at the age of 74. The singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting several pictures of himself with his father, including a poignant photograph capturing the last time he hugged him. In an emotional tribute, Bruno remembered his father as the man who shaped his musical journey and taught him everything he knows about music.

Bruno Mars’ Father Peter Hernandez Passes Away

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Bruno Mars wrote while sharing the heartbreaking news with his millions of fans. He recalled his father's influence on his life, the singer said he had learnt everything from him and described him as the “greatest dad in the world.”

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He added, “If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man who taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again.”

Bruno ended his emotional note with a heartfelt message: “I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”

The photo carousel featured a touching collection of memories. The first picture showed Bruno hugging his father as he lay in a hospital bed, capturing what he described as their last hug. Another photograph featured Bruno as a child, playing the ukulele as his father appeared to sing along. The remaining pictures offered a glimpse into Peter's younger years, including a photograph of him with Bruno’s mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

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In a 2017 interview with Latina magazine, Bruno spoke about how his father influenced his musical sensibilities, particularly his sense of rhythm and signature style.

“My dad was teaching me bongos as a kid. He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father,” he said.

Bruno Mars Lost His Mother In 2013

Bruno had lost his mother, Bernadette, more than a decade ago. She passed away in 2013 following a brain aneurysm. His parents had separated when he was around 12 years old, sometime in the 1990s.

The duo met in Hawaii, where Brooklyn-born percussionist Peter Hernandez had settled in the 1970s. He fell for Bernadette, a singer and hula dancer, and together they raised a musical family. They also had a band, The Love Notes. Bruno and his siblings performed with them from childhood, an upbringing that, especially through his father’s influence, made him the artist he is today.