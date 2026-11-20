Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Aayush Shah, sister cheated of Rs 4.44 crore.

Bishwajit Ghosh introduced fraudulent investment scheme, promised returns.

Victims invested after doctored documents, received one payment.

Police registered FIR after magistrate court's intervention.

Oshiwara police have booked five people for allegedly cheating television actor Aayush Shah and his sister of over Rs 4.44 crore through a fraudulent investment scheme. The FIR was registered following the intervention of a magistrate’s court after the actor’s complaint was initially not acted upon.

Aayush Shah Loses Rs 4.44 Crore

Aayush, 31, has appeared in television shows such as Navya, Mahabharat, Uttaran and Surya Putra Karn. A resident of Girgaon, he also trades in shares and runs a public relations firm, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the complaint, the alleged fraud dates back to October 2019, when Aayush connected with a man named Bishwajit Ghosh online. Bishwajit allegedly introduced himself as the owner of MyFledge Private Limited, an institute that trains candidates for careers as air hostesses and cabin crew and claimed to have 12 branches across the country, the outlet further reported.

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To gain Aayush’s trust, Bishwajit allegedly showed him doctored bank statements and property documents, while making false claims about the company’s offices and awards. He subsequently pitched an investment opportunity, promising handsome returns.

32 Cheques Issued To Aayush, His Sister Bounced

Aayush and his sister allegedly invested the money, but when they sought details about the company’s operations, Bishwajit and his associates reportedly claimed they were only partners in the business. Aayush alleged that he received returns on his investment on just one occasion.

The 32 cheques issued to the siblings as repayment were allegedly dishonoured.

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In 2024, Aayush sought the return of Rs 1.3 crore from his principal investment. Bishwajit reportedly agreed to repay the amount but later approached him again for more funds, citing his own financial needs.

Aayush approached the police in April 2025, but an FIR was not registered. He subsequently moved the Andheri Magistrate Court, which on November 2 directed the police to register a case.

The FIR names Bishwajit, his wife Piyalee Chatterjee, Shabab Hussain, his sister Bijoya Subratkumar Das and his father Badal Ghosh, Free Press Journal reported.