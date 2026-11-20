Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclone Akvan weakened, targeting North Andhra-South Odisha coast.

Landfall expected near Gopalpur with 70-80 kmph winds.

Odisha CM reviewed preparedness, aiming for zero casualties.

Heavy rain, gusty winds began affecting Bhubaneswar early.

Cyclone Akvan's landfall commenced along the Odisha coast, with the process likely to continue for three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday morning.

Cyclone Akvan had earlier weakened into a cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal on Friday but continued to move towards the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast, with landfall expected near Gopalpur by the forenoon. IMD said the system is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph.

The weather system was moving north-northwestwards at 21 kmph and was centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 2:30 AM on Friday, according to the IMD.

Landfall process of commanced and wil continue for next 3 hours. https://t.co/hyNtaJJaSX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 20, 2026

Cyclone Akvan's Location, Expected Landfall

At the time of the latest update, the storm was positioned near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 84.9°E. It was approximately 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam and 170 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The system was also located around 250 km south-southwest of Puri and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD said Akvan was likely to maintain its north-northwestward movement before crossing the coast close to Gopalpur. Satellite images showed that land interaction had already begun, with the storm's sheared cloud mass entering the coastal belt of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.

Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur are keeping the cyclone under continuous observation.

Odisha CM Reviews Preparedness, Pushes For Zero Casualties

As the storm approached, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spent more than two-and-a-half hours at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office, reviewing the situation from around 11 PM until 1:30 AM.

During the meeting, Majhi consulted officials directly and instructed them to ensure that residents received all necessary assistance. He also stressed the need to make every possible effort to meet the state's zero-casualty target.

The Chief Minister left for his residence at around 1:35 AM, as rainfall continued.

Rain, Gusty Winds Begin Affecting Bhubaneswar

The cyclone's approaching impact was already being felt in Bhubaneswar, where heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds began around 1 AM. Authorities said pre-storm conditions had started affecting the state capital.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary and Revenue Secretary Arabinda Padhee, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Fire Services Director General Sudhanshu Sarangi and other senior officials also reviewed the situation with administrations in districts likely to be affected.

Several officials remained at their offices through the night to oversee the evolving weather conditions and evacuation arrangements. The exercise included moving residents from vulnerable locations to safer shelters.

(With agency inputs)