Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ABP Network's Southern Rising returns to Hyderabad November 20, 2026.

Edition highlights South India's innovation, startup, and technology growth.

Discussions explore South's entrepreneurial energy, technology, politics, and culture.

ABP Network's flagship event, The Southern Rising, is set to return for its fourth edition on November 20, 2026, with Hyderabad hosting the event for the second time. The event will bring together political leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and artists to explore South India's growing influence on India's economic, political, technological and cultural landscape.

This year's edition will focus on the region's spirit of innovation and its emergence as a hub for start-ups, technology, scientific research and new ideas. From Bengaluru's concentration of IT start-ups and Hyderabad's position as a life sciences and vaccine hub to Kurnool's designation as a Drone City, South India is increasingly shaping India's growth story.

The event will also spotlight the region's contribution to education, research and innovation, with institutions such as IIT Madras, IIM Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Science, alongside organisations such as ISRO, playing a significant role in building India's global standing.

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The Southern Rising 2026: When And Where To Watch

The fourth edition of The Southern Rising will be held in Hyderabad on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Viewers can watch the event through ABP Network's platforms:

ABP Live: Visit the ABP Live news website for coverage and updates.

YouTube: Tune in to ABP Network's official YouTube channel for the event's coverage.

Television: Watch the event on ABP News TV channel.

The event's broadcast timings have not been specified yet.

What To Expect From The Southern Rising 2026

The event will bring together voices from across South India's political, business, academic and creative communities. Discussions will highlight the region's entrepreneurial energy, emerging technologies, political developments, social movements and cultural influence.

From a start-up-driven political movement in Tamil Nadu and Telangana's growing identity as a start-up state to Bengaluru's technology ecosystem and Hyderabad's life sciences sector, the event will examine how the South is contributing to a changing India.

With entrepreneurs taking risks, thought leaders shaping conversations, politicians engaging with public concerns and artists earning global recognition, The Southern Rising 2026 aims to showcase the ideas and people driving the region's transformation.

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