Fire Breaks Out On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Set, Fire Brigade Rushes To Spot

A fire broke out on Monday evening in the Film City area of Goregaon East, where the set of Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Ramayana is located, causing a brief scare at the shooting location.

FWICE President BN Tiwari confirmed the incident. According to the BMC Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was reported at 4:02 PM and was classified as a Level-1 fire.

Firefighters Take Nearly An Hour To Contain Fire

The fire broke out at a temporary shooting setup behind Prime Focus Studio, near Reliance MediaWorks, and was confined to a 100-by-20-foot PCR unit. Several shooting-related materials were damaged, including electrical wiring and installations, cables, doors, wooden planks, an AC unit, bamboo and plastic materials, sound equipment and other production items.

Fire brigade teams brought the blaze under control by 4:55 PM, around 53 minutes after it was reported. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

MTV Hustle Set Affected By Fire

The area houses multiple studios and production sets, including those used for Colors TV’s Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 and MTV Hustle. Fortunately, Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga was not shooting at the time, while the MTV Hustle set was reportedly affected by the fire.

BMC Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BMC Ward Control and a 108 ambulance were present at the location as a precautionary measure.

Further details on the extent of the damage and any possible impact on upcoming shoots are awaited.