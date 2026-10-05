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English NewsEntertainmentFire Breaks Out On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Set, Fire Brigade Rushes To Spot

Fire Breaks Out On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Set, Fire Brigade Rushes To Spot

Written By : Kalim Salmani |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 08:07 PM (IST)

A fire broke out on Monday evening in the Film City area of Goregaon East, where the set of Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Ramayana is located, causing a brief scare at the shooting location.

FWICE President BN Tiwari confirmed the incident. According to the BMC Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was reported at 4:02 PM and was classified as a Level-1 fire.

Firefighters Take Nearly An Hour To Contain Fire

The fire broke out at a temporary shooting setup behind Prime Focus Studio, near Reliance MediaWorks, and was confined to a 100-by-20-foot PCR unit. Several shooting-related materials were damaged, including electrical wiring and installations, cables, doors, wooden planks, an AC unit, bamboo and plastic materials, sound equipment and other production items.

Fire brigade teams brought the blaze under control by 4:55 PM, around 53 minutes after it was reported. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

MTV Hustle Set Affected By Fire

The area houses multiple studios and production sets, including those used for Colors TV’s Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 and MTV Hustle. Fortunately, Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga was not shooting at the time, while the MTV Hustle set was reportedly affected by the fire.

BMC Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BMC Ward Control and a 108 ambulance were present at the location as a precautionary measure.

Further details on the extent of the damage and any possible impact on upcoming shoots are awaited.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Kalim Salmani

The author has been serving as Deputy Producer at ABP News for the popular Saas Bahu Sur Saazish show for the past 11 years. He has a total of 15 years of experience in production and field expertise.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
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