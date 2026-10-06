'Hanuman Ansh' Team Visits Kainchi Dham, Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film team sought Neem Karoli Baba's blessings at Kainchi Dham.

Team witnessed Uttarakhand's folk culture at Adi Rangotsav-2026.

CM Dhami facilitated visit; Hanuman Ansh is tax-free in state.

The team behind Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh visited the revered Kainchi Dham in Nainital on Monday, seeking the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba while also experiencing Uttarakhand’s vibrant cultural heritage. The visit brought together the film’s cast and producer as they explored the state’s spiritual traditions and attended the Adi Rangotsav-2026 in Khatima.

'Hanuman Ansh' Team Seeks Blessings At Kainchi Dham

Film actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, actress Purnima Tiwari and producer Ragini Sona visited Kainchi Dham and praised the arrangements made for devotees. They also appreciated the development work underway at the revered shrine, noting the smooth organisation that allowed them to have a hassle-free darshan.

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The team expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for facilitating their visit and described the experience at the shrine as unforgettable.

Team Witnesses Uttarakhand’s Cultural Heritage

The Hanuman Ansh team also attended Adi Rangotsav-2026 in Khatima, where they witnessed several aspects of Uttarakhand’s folk culture and traditions. The event featured folk dances and musical performances involving the dhol-damau and other traditional instruments.

The team members praised Uttarakhand’s cultural richness, traditions and arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra. They also encouraged people from across the country to visit the state and explore its major religious and tourist destinations, including the Char Dham.

The team said Uttarakhand’s natural beauty, spiritual traditions and cultural heritage continue to draw visitors from India and abroad. They added that the warmth and hospitality they experienced during their visit would remain a memorable part of their time in the state.

Shobhinaw Satyaa Praises Uttarakhand Culture

In a video message, actor Shobhinaw Satyaa said, “Our entire team got the opportunity to visit Kainchi Dham. We would like to thank CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for inviting us here. We took Baba’s ashirwaad, and it was a heartfelt moment. We also received the opportunity to witness Uttarakhand’s Rangotsav festival 2026.”

Reflecting further on the Rangotsav festival, he added, “We got to see so many different colours of Uttarakhand’s culture. I had never seen anything like it before. There were beautiful musical performances, traditional instruments being played, and nagadas (traditional drums) being played. The atmosphere was truly something to witness. It was wonderful to see Uttarakhand’s culture being promoted. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited us, honoured us, and even danced with us. It showed how much he loves and respects the culture. He was also among the first to recognise our film and appreciate it.”

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Hanuman Ansh: Story, Director And Release

Hanuman Ansh has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji.

According to the film’s press release, Neeb Karori Baba is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced that Hanuman Ansh will be tax-free in the state.

Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)