Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canada names Goldy Brar its top most-wanted fugitive.

Brar wanted for Sukhdool Gill's 2023 Winnipeg murder.

Canada offers CAD 250,000; US provides $1 million reward.

Brar faces murder charges, linked to organized gang activities.

Canada has named fugitive gangster Goldy Brar at the top of its list of 25 most-wanted fugitives and announced a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 1.63 crore) for information that helps law enforcement arrest him.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the BOLO Program, a Canadian public-safety initiative that works with police agencies to track down wanted individuals. Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service over the murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in September 2023.

The reward applies to information leading to Brar's arrest in either Canada or the United States. The BOLO Program has appealed to the public to share credible leads that could help authorities establish his whereabouts.

Goldy Brar Wanted In Winnipeg Murder Case

According to Winnipeg Police, Gill was shot dead at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive on September 20, 2023.

The city's homicide unit investigated the case in coordination with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Manitoba Justice and other law enforcement agencies.

On February 23, 2026, arrest warrants were issued for Brar and Karanbir Singh in connection with the killing. Both men were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said attempts to trace and arrest the two accused had not been successful so far.

FBI Announces Separate $1 Million Reward

Canada's latest move comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) included Brar on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on September 28. The US agency has announced a separate reward of up to $1 million (approximately Rs 8.9 crore) for information leading to his arrest.

The FBI alleges that Brar is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which it links to targeted killings, extortion, drug trafficking and other violent activities in the US and Canada.

Brar is also wanted by Indian authorities in connection with several criminal cases.

With both Canada and the US announcing rewards for information, law enforcement agencies in the two countries are seeking public assistance to locate him. Brar is facing separate arrest warrants and reward programmes in the two jurisdictions.