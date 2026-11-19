School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

TVK Leaders' Viral Dam Reels Trigger Row In Tamil Nadu, Complaint Filed Over Unauthorised Water Release

'It’s Policy Matter': Supreme Court Declines Plea For Citizenship Checks Of All Voters Filing Form 6

‘Bal Thackeray’s Photo Torn’: Shinde Sena Protest Over Savarkar Remarks In Sonia Gandhi’s Book Sparks Row

Cyclone Akvan Gains Speed Over BoB, 5 Andhra Districts On Heavy Rain Alert Ahead Of Nov 20 Landfall

Delhi Airport Security Breach Attempt Foiled; CISF Nabs Man Trying To Force Way Into T3 | VIDEO

Lashkar Commander Lateef Bhat Buried 160 Km From Home Under Security Watch, Family Denied Phones

Congress, AAP, CJP Get Notice As Delhi Traders Move Supreme Court Over Protest Disruptions

'Not Ready To Accept Non-Democratic India': Rahul Gandhi Says Oppostion Won't Boycott Elections

SC Refuses To Stay Azam Khan’s Interim Bail, Says HC Remarks Won’t Affect Final Verdict

12-Year-Old Boy Killed By Flower-Showering Bulldozer At Akhilesh Yadav’s Gorakhpur Roadshow

International News

A New Yalta In Making? What Trump, Xi And Putin’s Shenzhen Meeting Could Mean For World

Pete Hegseth Visits Venezuela, Signs Military Cooperation Deal After Maduro's Ouster

India-US Ties At Historic High, Washington Seeks Fair Trade, Greater Indian Investment: Diplomat

Ukraine Hits Putin’s Kerch Bridge In Fresh Strike; Shipping Halted, Russian Military Logistics Hit

Indian National Found Dead In Burning Car In Canada, Police Probe Targeted Killing

Bangladesh Violence Escalates Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina's Expected Return, Awami League Workers Targeted

US Court Seeks Indian Courts’ Help To Serve Summons On Ajit Doval, Ex-RAW Chief

APEC Summit: Trump Hails US Economic Boom, Rejects Global AI Curbs; China Pledges $20M For Regional Cooperation

‘We’ve Known Each Other For Long’: Trump Meets Putin In China, Kremlin Says Talks ‘Went Well’

Business News

Stock Market: Sensex Rises 500 PTS, Nifty Tops 25,400; Nifty PSU Bank Gains Nearly 2%

India Inc Logs Best Quarterly Profit Growth In 4 Years, Lifts Market Hopes

GDP Growth Likely To Ease To 5-Quarter Low Of 7.5% In July-September: ICRA

Bank Nifty Surges To Record High Of 62,300 For First Time Ever; Canara Bank, PNB, SBI Jump Up To 5%

Jensen Huang Seeks Return As Nvidia CEO Four Days After Resignation

Amazon Plans $7 Billion Renewable Energy Investment In India By 2030

Sports News

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Loses Arm In Motorcycle Accident

Pakistan 'Used Bottle Caps For Ball-Tampering': Shoaib Akhtar Admits Amid Sandpapergate Row

Funniest IND vs NZ Moment! Man Caught Sleeping Live On Camera During Bumrah's Spell

Pat Cummins Cornered By Media Outside Home After Bancroft's Explosive Sandpaper Claims

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Nicholls, Phillips Lead Rescue After Bumrah's 3-Wicket Burst, NZ Post 243/5

MS Dhoni Refused To Give Up On IPL! Suresh Raina Reveals What Forced His Retirement

Damru At Varanasi Cricket Stadium Catches Jay Shah's Eye, ICC Chief Makes Big Promise

'How Does Media Manager Know?' Ex-England Captain's Question Rocks Australia In Sandpaper Row

Jasprit Bumrah 's Inswinger Leaves Tom Latham Frozen As Stumps Go Flying

Gavaskar Slams India's Call To Drop Siraj! Has Blunt Message For 'Others Picked Ahead Of Him'

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Mohammad Siraj Dropped! Gill Explains Big Selection Call, Check Playing XIs

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