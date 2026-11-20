Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film 'Ramayan' sparked major interest, boosting centre visitors.

PM Modi may visit, preceded by Culture Minister Shekhawat.

Minister discussed featuring Jatayu sculpture at Delhi Biennale.

Renewed attention highlights competing state claims for mythical site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kerala’s Jatayu Earth Centre in Kollam district following increased public interest in its giant sculpture of the mythical bird after the release of the Bollywood film ‘Ramayan’. The proposed visit could bring further national attention to the tourist destination, which has been witnessing a significant rise in visitor numbers.

Culture Minister’s Visit Before PM Modi

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi indicated that Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would visit Jatayupara ahead of the Prime Minister’s proposed trip.

Shekhawat recently met the sculpture’s creator, Rajiv Anchal, and discussed the possibility of featuring the iconic structure at the Delhi Biennale. The proposal has also been conveyed to PM Modi, Gopi said.

“I understand that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be visiting Jatayupara. He has expressed his desire to have Jatayu’s presence at the Delhi Biennale, and the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Prime Minister,” Gopi told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

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Why Jatayu Sculpture Is Attracting Attention

Located at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, the Jatayu Earth Centre is known for its enormous sculpture depicting the mythical bird after its battle with Ravana in the Ramayana.

According to the epic, Jatayu attempted to stop Ravana from abducting Sita. However, the bird was overpowered after Ravana cut off its wings, leaving it to fall to the ground.

The sculpture recreates this moment, portraying Jatayu as a fallen vulture spread across a hilltop. The film ‘Ramayan’, which depicts the legendary encounter, has brought renewed attention to the site.

Daily Footfall Crosses 7,000

The growing interest in the film's portrayal of the mythological episode has translated into increased tourist arrivals at the centre.

According to officials, the sculpture, billed as the world's largest bird sculpture, is currently attracting more than 7,000 visitors daily.

Suresh Gopi indicated that PM Modi could visit the destination in the near future. His proposed visit would also add prominence to Kollam's claim that Jatayupara is the actual location associated with the mythical bird's fall.

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Kerala, Three Other States Stake Claim

The renewed attention has also brought an existing geographical debate into focus. Kerala is not the only state associated with the legendary episode involving Jatayu.

People from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also been asserting that the location where the mythical king of vultures fell following his battle with Ravana lies within their respective states.

The competing claims have gained fresh visibility as the Jatayu Earth Centre attracts visitors interested in the Ramayana connection.