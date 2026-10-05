Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Richa Chadha credits Hanuman Ansh success to religious content.

She states 2026 isn't a landmark year for content.

Chadha suggests better writing, financial support for writers.

Richa Chadha is the latest celebrity to react to the success of Hanuman Ansh, saying the film has worked because audiences continue to show interest in religious and mythological content. However, the actor believes it is too early to call 2026 a landmark year for content-driven cinema.

‘Religious Stuff Works Well’

In a conversation with Zoom, Richa said that 2026 has not been a particularly strong year for content so far. Addressing the success of Hanuman Ansh, she said mythological and religious films tend to perform well and that the film should therefore be viewed as an exception rather than proof of a broader trend.

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“No, 2026 is not a landmark year for content. If it is with context to Hanuman Ansh, that’s a separate thing. What else has worked this year?” she asked. For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2, was released this year and broke several records at the box office.

She added, “Mythological stuff relatively does well. Be it religious or mythological, it is safe for everyone to see. Yeh toh log dekhte hi hain. It is too early to say ki kuch accha ho raha hai. [People watch such kind of stuff. It is too early to say if something good is happening.]”

The actor also pointed out that Bollywood has an “obsession with Hollywood”, adding that Indian films cannot simply be compared with Hollywood productions.

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Richa further said that better writing and greater financial support for writers could help Hindi cinema enter a phase where content-driven films take the lead. “I feel better scripts and money for writers could lead us to the phase where content-driven cinema takes the lead,” she said.

About ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Hanuman Ansh, made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, emerged as a surprise box-office success and went on to enter the Rs 400 crore club worldwide.

The spiritual saga is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi, who also directed the film. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge also feature in prominent roles.