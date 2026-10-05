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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Religious Stuff Works Well,’ Says Richa Chadha As ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Mints Rs 423.26 Crore At The Box Office

‘Religious Stuff Works Well,’ Says Richa Chadha As ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Mints Rs 423.26 Crore At The Box Office

Richa Chadha reflected on the films released in 2026, including Dhurandhar, and said that she did not consider it a landmark year for content-driven cinema.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Richa Chadha credits Hanuman Ansh success to religious content.
  • She states 2026 isn't a landmark year for content.
  • Chadha suggests better writing, financial support for writers.

Richa Chadha is the latest celebrity to react to the success of Hanuman Ansh, saying the film has worked because audiences continue to show interest in religious and mythological content. However, the actor believes it is too early to call 2026 a landmark year for content-driven cinema.

‘Religious Stuff Works Well’

In a conversation with Zoom, Richa said that 2026 has not been a particularly strong year for content so far. Addressing the success of Hanuman Ansh, she said mythological and religious films tend to perform well and that the film should therefore be viewed as an exception rather than proof of a broader trend.

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“No, 2026 is not a landmark year for content. If it is with context to Hanuman Ansh, that’s a separate thing. What else has worked this year?” she asked. For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2, was released this year and broke several records at the box office. 

She added, “Mythological stuff relatively does well. Be it religious or mythological, it is safe for everyone to see. Yeh toh log dekhte hi hain. It is too early to say ki kuch accha ho raha hai. [People watch such kind of stuff. It is too early to say if something good is happening.]”

The actor also pointed out that Bollywood has an “obsession with Hollywood”, adding that Indian films cannot simply be compared with Hollywood productions.

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Richa further said that better writing and greater financial support for writers could help Hindi cinema enter a phase where content-driven films take the lead. “I feel better scripts and money for writers could lead us to the phase where content-driven cinema takes the lead,” she said.

About ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Hanuman Ansh, made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, emerged as a surprise box-office success and went on to enter the Rs 400 crore club worldwide.

The spiritual saga is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi, who also directed the film. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge also feature in prominent roles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Richa Chadha's opinion on the success of Hanuman Ansh?

Richa Chadha believes Hanuman Ansh succeeded because audiences are interested in religious and mythological content. She considers its success an exception rather than a sign of a broader trend in content-driven cinema.

Does Richa Chadha consider 2026 a landmark year for content-driven cinema?

No, Richa Chadha does not consider 2026 a landmark year for content-driven cinema. She stated that mythological films, like Hanuman Ansh, are an exception to the general content trend this year.

What does Richa Chadha suggest for Hindi cinema to improve its content-driven films?

Richa Chadha suggests that better scripts and greater financial support for writers could help Hindi cinema enter a phase where content-driven films take the lead. This would enhance the quality of films.

What was the box office performance of Hanuman Ansh?

Hanuman Ansh was made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore. It emerged as a surprise box-office success, entering the Rs 400 crore club worldwide.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Richa Chadha ENtertainment News Hanuman Ansh
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