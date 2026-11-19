Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi stated talks with Pakistan impossible amidst terrorism.

Opposition will contest elections to preserve faith in democracy.

BJP criticised Gandhi for alleged anti-India propaganda abroad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said India cannot hold talks with Pakistan while it supports terrorism, and defended the Opposition’s decision to contest elections despite allegations of “vote theft”. Speaking to students at the University of Chicago in the United States on Wednesday, Gandhi said an election boycott would undermine public faith in democracy. His remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which accused him of spreading anti-India propaganda abroad and weakening democratic institutions.

Pakistan And Talks

Responding to a Pakistani student on whether the countries could work together, Gandhi called the issue a major problem. The question focused on possible bilateral cooperation. He said Pakistan promoted and supported terrorism in India.

“It is impossible for us to have a conversation with Pakistan while our innocent people continue to be killed,” he said. He added that talks could be possible only when this stopped.

Also Read: 'Not Ready To Accept Non-Democratic India': Rahul Gandhi Says Oppn Won't Boycott Elections

Why No Election Boycott?

Asked why the Opposition did not boycott elections over alleged “vote theft” by the BJP and the Election Commission, Gandhi said India’s democracy was sacred. If the Opposition stopped contesting elections, he said, people would lose faith in democracy.

“We will not let that faith be broken. We will endure every blow, fight for every vote, and put every truth before the country,” he said. He said the fight was for the Constitution, not power, and that the Opposition would remain on the front lines.

BJP Hits Back

The BJP accused Gandhi of repeating “vote theft” allegations abroad and attempting to weaken India’s democratic institutions. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Leader of Opposition, alleging that he had made misleading remarks about India during overseas visits.

Rijiju questioned Gandhi’s claims about a lack of democracy and electoral freedom, asking how the Opposition could protest and criticise the government if such freedoms were absent.

Also Read: 'Will Fight For Every Vote': Rahul Gandhi Says Opposition Won't Give Up Fight For Democracy