Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gangster Naseem Durrani killed in joint police encounter, Bulandshahr.

Durrani wanted for murder outside Kapil Mishra's office.

Joint teams tracked Durrani to Bulandshahr; encounter ensued.

Also linked to plot against gangster Chhota Rajan.

Gangster Naseem Durrani, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a young man shot dead outside Kapil Mishra's office in Delhi, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday, officials said.

Police teams had been tracking Durrani after the killing of Sameer, who was shot dead outside the office two days ago. Investigators reportedly received intelligence inputs indicating that the gangster was present in Bulandshahr, following which a joint operation was launched to apprehend him.

Joint Police Team Tracks Durrani To Bulandshahr

Acting on the intelligence, personnel from the Delhi Police and Noida STF conducted an operation to arrest Durrani. An encounter broke out during the action, leaving the gangster dead, officials said.

Further details about the circumstances of the encounter and the operation are awaited.

#WATCH | In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and Noida STF have eliminated notorious gangster Naseem Durrani in an encounter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Naseem Durrani was allegedly involved in the murder of a youth named Sameer, who was shot dead outside Kapil Mishra's office two days ago. Following the incident, police teams were tracking his movements and had received inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr. Acting on the intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation to apprehend him, during which an encounter took place and Naseem Durrani was killed. Naseem Durrani had also reportedly been involved in a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, with allegations of a contract being taken out for the purpose. Further details regarding the encounter and the operation are awaited: Delhi Police and Noida STF (Visuals source: Police) — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

Man Killed After 20 Rounds Fired Outside Kapil Mishra's Office

A 26-year-old man, Sameer, was shot dead after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at him near the local camp office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Monday. Around 20 rounds were reportedly fired in the attack, triggering panic in the locality, police said.

The incident took place near Zero Pusta, where the attackers targeted Sameer, before fleeing the spot. The victim was travelling on a scooty with an acquaintance, when he sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing. He later succumbed to them at a hospital, news agency PTI reported.

Following the shooting, police personnel rushed to the spot, while crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called in to collect evidence. A case under relevant sections of law was being registered at Khajuri Khas police station.

Durrani Also Linked To Alleged Plot Against Chhota Rajan

Apart from the Sameer murder case, Durrani was reportedly involved in a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan. There were allegations that a contract had been taken out to target Rajan.

The police have not yet shared further details about Durrani's alleged role in the conspiracy or the investigation into the encounter.