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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIndia's Got Latent 2 Officially Begins Shooting, Samay Raina Shares BTS Picture From Set

India's Got Latent 2 Officially Begins Shooting, Samay Raina Shares BTS Picture From Set

Samay Raina has officially confirmed that India’s Got Latent Season 2 is currently being filmed. The comedian shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set, sending fans into a frenzy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 May 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina confirms filming for India's Got Latent Season 2.
  • Behind-the-scenes photos shared, hinting at show's return.
  • Leaked set picture suggested Alia Bhatt's potential guest appearance.
  • Previous season faced controversy, leading to YouTube removal.

After months of anticipation, comedian Samay Raina has finally confirmed that filming for the second season of India's Got Latent is officially underway. The popular YouTube creator whose show was pulled down following a major controversy earlier, suprised fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the set.

ALSO READ: Leaked Photo Of Alia Bhatt And Sharvari From India’s Got Latent 2 Goes Viral

Samay Raina Drops Fresh Update On India’s Got Latent

On Thursday, Samay took to Instagram to announce the return of his favourite chess tournament, joking that he was bringing it back “for old times’ sake”. However, many fans quickly flooded his direct messages asking about India’s Got Latent Season 2 and wondering why there had been no major announcement yet.

Responding in his trademark humorous style, Samay first shared a meme from his comedy special Still Alive before finally revealing what fans had been waiting to hear.

(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)
(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

Posting a behind-the-scenes image from the set, he wrote, “Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostoooo (That’s being shot too, friends).”

The photo showed Samay holding a microphone while comedian Balraj Ghai stood behind him. The rest of the panel members were intentionally hidden from view, seemingly to maintain suspense around the upcoming season.

Viral Set Picture Had Already Triggered Speculation

This is not the first time Season 2 has made headlines in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a leaked image believed to be from the sets of India’s Got Latent Season 2 surfaced online and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The picture allegedly showed actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari sitting on the panel alongside Balraj Singh Ghai and comedian Aashish Solanki. The image immediately fuelled speculation that the two actors could appear as celebrity guests in the new season.

So far, neither the actors nor the makers of the show have issued any official confirmation regarding their involvement.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's New 'Infinity' Tattoo Leaves Fans Wondering If It's A Tribute To Anushka, Vamika And Akaay

The Controversy That Led To The Show’s Removal

India’s Got Latent landed in controversy in February 2025 after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the show alongside Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija.

During the episode, Ranveer’s remarks drew intense backlash online, leading to widespread criticism across social media. Although he later apologised publicly, multiple FIRs were reportedly filed against Ranveer, Samay and the show itself.

The controversy escalated further as Apoorva allegedly received rape and death threats, while restrictions were imposed on Ranveer’s podcast uploads. In the aftermath of the backlash, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube.

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is India's Got Latent Season 2 being filmed?

Yes, Samay Raina has confirmed that filming for India's Got Latent Season 2 is officially underway. He shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the set.

What happened with the previous season of India's Got Latent?

The previous season faced controversy after remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. This led to backlash, FIRs, and Samay Raina removing episodes from YouTube.

Has there been any news about celebrity guests for Season 2?

A leaked picture suggested Alia Bhatt and Sharvari might be on the panel, potentially as celebrity guests. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actors or the show's makers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina India's Got Latent Controversy India’s Got Latent Season 2 India’s Got Latent Controversy
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