Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Team Reaches Giribala Singh’s House, Arrest Likely In One Hour

The CBI may arrest Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of deceased Twisha Sharma, anytime now as the investigation into the high-profile death case intensifies following the cancellation of her anticipatory bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A CBI team reached Giribala Singh’s residence on Thursday morning, just a day after the High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her by a lower court. Officials are also likely to issue summons asking her to join the investigation.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, while cancelling her anticipatory bail, observed that the lower court had failed to properly examine the seriousness of the allegations and the material available in the case before granting relief on May 15.

Key Aspects Ignored

The court said several key aspects linked to the investigation were ignored at the initial stage itself.

Following the order, the CBI has accelerated its probe and is also planning to set up a dedicated investigation camp office in Bhopal. The agency has written to the Bhopal Police Commissionerate seeking space to securely store documents and evidence related to the case.

Court Flags Serious Allegations

During the hearing, lawyers representing Twisha Sharma’s family, along with the CBI and state government, highlighted several serious allegations before the High Court.

The court was told that cyber forensic evidence, digital signatures and even the crime scene may have been tampered with. Investigators also claimed that Twisha Sharma’s body had multiple injuries caused by blunt force.

The prosecution alleged that Giribala Singh attempted to influence public perception by giving media interviews and allegedly maligning the character of the deceased during the ongoing investigation.

Investigators further alleged that Giribala possessed photographs and video clips related to the incident and had shared parts of the material on social media.

The court was also informed that Twisha Sharma was allegedly pressured into transferring her shares after Giribala Singh and her son returned from Vietnam.

Additional allegations included claims that Twisha was forced to undergo an abortion and was subjected to harassment by her in-laws.

Statements recorded from Twisha’s family members reportedly indicated that Giribala Singh and her son were continuously pressuring and mentally harassing her.

The agencies also informed the court that Giribala Singh was not cooperating with investigators despite being granted anticipatory bail earlier.

Questions were additionally raised over alleged tampering with CCTV footage and the delay in informing the nearest police station after the incident.