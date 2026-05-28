Who Is DK Shivakumar? Congress Troubleshooter Set To Become Karnataka’s Next CM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom D.K. Shivakumar set to be Karnataka's next Chief Minister.

Shivakumar's career spans student activism to party leadership.

He managed crises and secured Congress legislative victories.

Shivakumar is influential, wealthy, and faces ongoing investigations.

Karnataka CM Change News: Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar or DKS, is set to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, marking the culmination of a decades-long political journey that transformed him from a student activist into one of the Congress party’s most powerful leaders in the South.

Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura near Bengaluru, Shivakumar belongs to the influential Vokkaliga community. Over the years, he has emerged as the Congress party’s key organisational force in Karnataka and a trusted strategist for the national leadership. His expected elevation comes amid a major leadership transition in the Karnataka Congress, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah widely anticipated to step down following consultations with the party high command.

Long Political Journey To The Top Post

Shivakumar entered politics in the early 1980s through student activism before rapidly climbing the ranks of the Congress party.

At just 27 years old, he won his first Assembly election in 1989 from the Sathanur constituency. He retained the seat multiple times before shifting to Kanakapura, which he has represented continuously since 2008.

Across his political career, Shivakumar has handled several major portfolios, including Water Resources, Bengaluru Development and Town Planning. His administrative experience and strong organisational network gradually positioned him as one of Karnataka Congress’ most influential leaders.

In July 2020, he was appointed President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), a role in which he spearheaded the party’s successful campaign during the 2023 Assembly elections that brought Congress back to power in the state.

Following the victory, he became Deputy Chief Minister, while Siddaramaiah assumed the top post.

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Congress’ Crisis Manager And Strategist

Within the Congress ecosystem, Shivakumar earned the reputation of being the party’s “troubleshooter” because of his role in managing political crises and protecting legislators during periods of instability. He gained national attention in 2017 when he arranged for Gujarat Congress MLAs to stay at a Bengaluru resort ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, a move that helped senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel secure victory.

He also played a crucial role after the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections by helping safeguard Congress and JD(S) legislators during intense poaching attempts, eventually enabling the formation of the coalition government.

His close working relationship with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi further strengthened his standing within the party’s central leadership.

Wealth, Controversies And Political Influence

Shivakumar is considered one of India’s wealthiest politicians. In his election affidavit filed in 2018, he declared assets worth around ₹840 crore.

His growing political influence has also attracted scrutiny from central agencies. In 2017, the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate carried out raids linked to his properties and associates. Investigations connected to those cases remain ongoing.

Despite controversies, Shivakumar has maintained a strong grassroots base and continues to command significant support within the Vokkaliga community, a politically influential group in Karnataka.

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Karnataka Set For Leadership Transition

As Congress prepares for a formal leadership change in Karnataka, Shivakumar’s elevation is being viewed as a major political moment both for the party and the state.

His rise reflects not only his organisational abilities and political resilience, but also the Congress leadership’s confidence in his ability to lead Karnataka into the next phase of governance.

If formally chosen by the Congress Legislature Party, Shivakumar will take charge as Karnataka’s next Chief Minister after years of internal negotiations, political battles and strategic positioning within the party.