Urdu Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91, Javed Akhtar Pays Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renowned Urdu poet Bashir Badr dies at 91.

He was known for his emotional, accessible ghazals.

His home was destroyed in 1987 Meerut riots.

Badr later settled in Bhopal, continuing his writing.

The world of Urdu literature has lost one of its most cherished voices. Renowned Urdu poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Bashir Badr passed away in Bhopal at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness, according to PTI citing family sources. His death marks the end of an era for lovers of Ghazals and Urdu poetry across generations.

Known for weaving emotions of love, heartbreak, loneliness and quiet suffering into simple yet unforgettable verses, Bashir Badr occupied a special place in the hearts of readers and listeners alike. His poetry travelled beyond literary circles and became a part of everyday conversations, mushairas and memories.

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Javed Akhtar Mourns Bashir Badr’s Death

آج ہماری زبان اردو تھوڑی اور غریب ہو گئی ۔ بشیر بدر ایک انتہائی خوشگو شاعر ہمیشہُ کے لیے محفلُ سے اٹھ گیا ۔ یہُ شاعر اور اس کی شاعری ہماری یادوں میںُ ہمیشہُ زندہُ رہیںُ گے — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 28, 2026

Veteran lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar expressed grief over the legendary poet’s passing through a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote, "Today, our language Urdu has become a little poorer. Bashir Badr, an extremely melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever. This poet and his poetry will live on in our memories forever."

From Ayodhya To Aligarh Muslim University

Born on February 15, 1935, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Bashir Badr pursued higher education at Aligarh Muslim University, where he later completed his PhD as well. He also served as a professor of Urdu at the prestigious university, shaping young literary minds through his teaching and scholarship.

Over the decades, he emerged as one of the defining figures of modern Urdu Ghazal writing. His verses carried a timeless appeal, connecting with people across age groups and backgrounds.

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The Pain Of The 1987 Meerut Riots

"Pakistan ho ya Dunia mein kisi se bhi ho Hindustan kabhi nahi haarega, Bas ek cheez se haar sakta hai" -

Poet Bashir Badr whose house was torched in 1987. Old vid but worth Watch 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VdxdwbPMu5 — RAHUL (@RahulSeeker) November 20, 2025

Despite writing extensively about love and human relationships, Bashir Badr’s own life was marked by deep personal tragedy. During the 1987 communal riots in Meerut, his home was set on fire. The devastating incident destroyed several priceless unpublished manuscripts and writings forever.

The emotional scars left by the tragedy stayed with him for years. Following the incident, he shifted permanently to Bhopal, where he spent the rest of his life.