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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesUrdu Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91, Javed Akhtar Pays Tribute

Urdu Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91, Javed Akhtar Pays Tribute

Celebrated Urdu poet and Padma Shri awardee Bashir Badr passed away at 91 in Bhopal after a prolonged illness. Javed Akhtar and admirers across the world paid heartfelt tributes.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Renowned Urdu poet Bashir Badr dies at 91.
  • He was known for his emotional, accessible ghazals.
  • His home was destroyed in 1987 Meerut riots.
  • Badr later settled in Bhopal, continuing his writing.

The world of Urdu literature has lost one of its most cherished voices. Renowned Urdu poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Bashir Badr passed away in Bhopal at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness, according to PTI citing family sources. His death marks the end of an era for lovers of Ghazals and Urdu poetry across generations.

Known for weaving emotions of love, heartbreak, loneliness and quiet suffering into simple yet unforgettable verses, Bashir Badr occupied a special place in the hearts of readers and listeners alike. His poetry travelled beyond literary circles and became a part of everyday conversations, mushairas and memories.

ALSO READ: Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta Passes Away After Falling From Kolkata Building’s Sixth-Floor Terrace

Javed Akhtar Mourns Bashir Badr’s Death

Veteran lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar expressed grief over the legendary poet’s passing through a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote, "Today, our language Urdu has become a little poorer. Bashir Badr, an extremely melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever. This poet and his poetry will live on in our memories forever."

From Ayodhya To Aligarh Muslim University

Born on February 15, 1935, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Bashir Badr pursued higher education at Aligarh Muslim University, where he later completed his PhD as well. He also served as a professor of Urdu at the prestigious university, shaping young literary minds through his teaching and scholarship.

Over the decades, he emerged as one of the defining figures of modern Urdu Ghazal writing. His verses carried a timeless appeal, connecting with people across age groups and backgrounds.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt Recalls Parveen Babi Saying ‘Amitabh Bachchan Still Wanted To Kill Her’ In Her Final Years

The Pain Of The 1987 Meerut Riots

Despite writing extensively about love and human relationships, Bashir Badr’s own life was marked by deep personal tragedy. During the 1987 communal riots in Meerut, his home was set on fire. The devastating incident destroyed several priceless unpublished manuscripts and writings forever.

The emotional scars left by the tragedy stayed with him for years. Following the incident, he shifted permanently to Bhopal, where he spent the rest of his life.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Dr. Bashir Badr?

Renowned Urdu poet Dr. Bashir Badr passed away in Bhopal at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness. His death marks the end of an era for Urdu literature.

Where was Dr. Bashir Badr born and educated?

Bashir Badr was born on February 15, 1935, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He pursued higher education and completed his PhD at Aligarh Muslim University.

What significant personal tragedy did Bashir Badr experience?

During the 1987 communal riots in Meerut, his home was set on fire, destroying many unpublished manuscripts. This led him to permanently shift to Bhopal.

How was Bashir Badr's poetry described?

His poetry was known for weaving emotions of love, heartbreak, and loneliness into simple yet unforgettable verses. It gained widespread popularity beyond literary circles.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bashir Badr Urdu Poet Bashir Badr Javed Akhtar Tribute
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